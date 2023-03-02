2.5 Weeks Until the BEST DAY EVER

6th Annual Ski For All

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Just over TWO WEEKS until the 6th annual Ski For All and things are heating up! We’ve got a great initial base of fundraising, a HUGE lineup of prizes and another BEST DAY EVER on-tap with burritos, games, swag and more! If you haven’t already SIGN UP below or consider donating to support your favorite OAS-er!

Sign Up or Donate!

We are inching towards our goal!

Help us raise $150,000 to support OAS!

Sign Up or Donate!

Mission Moment

Ski for Life!

Over 100 youth and young adults from nine schools and partner organizations have participated in the 2023 Ski For Life program. This program requires over $30,000 of funding to carry out each year and provides a consistent, impactful series of experiences allow these athletes to develop confidence, independence and self-esteem. The Ski For All is a critical source of revenue for the Ski For Life program each year!

Partners include: La Pine, Bend, Summit, Mountain View, Caldera and Sisters High Schools. Sisters Middle School, Bend Transitions Co-Op, and the NW Association of Blind Athlete!

Fundraiser Spotlight

The amazing Bob Luoma is off to strong fundraising start for the Ski For All! If you’ve skied with OAS at Mt Bachelor or Hoodoo, there’s a good chance you know Bob. Bob has been volunteering with OAS for nearly a decade and gives hundreds of hours of his time each year to support OAS programs in the winter and summer months. Not only does Bob possess a wealth of talent on skis and bikes, but he will wow you with his geological and interpretive knowledge of the Oregon Cascades! It is people like Bob who create the magic at OAS, thanks Bob!!

Support Bob and his team “The Flying Sitzmarks!”

Prizes, Swag & More!

Behold!

The OAS Puffin!

Thanks to our Summit sponsor, Puffin Drinkwear, a select group of OAS champions will be taking home this custom limited-edition Puffin that will keep your beverage extra comfortable. How do YOU get one you ask? The first 75 people to raise at least $250 to support OAS will be the lucky few to take home these one of a kind souvenirs!

All the Swag!

Everyone will be treated to breakfast & lunch at Mt Bachelor and a beverage at Bend Brewing Co! Plus swag like the custom Ski For All Calm Strips Stickers! Go above and beyond and the deal gets swweeter. The first 150 to raise $100 get to take home this year’s custom Blackstrap neck tube, the first 50 to raise $500 and you’ll be the proud owner of a Free Range Phanny!

Wait…. There’s More!?

All athletes will be competing for a chance to win some incredible prizes! Backpacks from North St custom hats from Muddy Merch swag from Little Rebels With a Cause, Hydro Flasks, gift cards, goggle covers and so much more!!

oregonadaptivesports.org