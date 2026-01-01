200,000 Meals — Countless Connections

(Photo courtesy of Council on Aging)

As we close out the year, we’re reflecting on both the challenges and the progress we’ve made together. Funding uncertainty and rising costs continue to affect older adults and their families, but our community has shown up with care, creativity, and commitment.

This year brought several meaningful milestones. We celebrated our 50th anniversary, launched Oregon Project Independence–Medicaid, expanded support for Spanish-speaking and tribal communities, and brought health promotion classes back. Programs like Pet Pals, Caring Connections, and Medicare counseling continued to grow and adapt in response to evolving needs. We are also on track to serve more than 200,000 meals through our Meals on Wheels and Community Dining programs, marking a record year.

Of course, these highlights only begin to tell the story of what was accomplished this year. Every meal delivered, class offered, phone call answered, and moment of connection helped build a stronger, more connected community.

As we look ahead to the New Year, we are deeply grateful for your support and excited to carry this momentum forward. Happy New Year, and thank you for being part of our work.

New This Year

This year, in partnership with Oregon’s Department of Human Services, we launched Oregon Project Independence–Medicaid (OPI-M), helping older and physically disabled adults remain safely at home through services like personal care and meal delivery. DHS manages applications and eligibility, targeting those who often fall through the cracks due to income limits or care needs.

Launching OPI-M has been a major effort, and we’re grateful to our case managers, Julia Williamson-Tracy, Brony Hruska, and Melissa Melby, and Director of Client Services Daisy Cochran. Since the beginning of the year, they have enrolled nearly 200 clients!

Caring for Caregivers

With support from the Roundhouse Foundation, we provided services and respite grants to rural Spanish-speaking unpaid family caregivers, supporting 17 caregivers with much-needed relief.

Caring Connections Celebration

Our Caring Connections program pairs volunteers with clients. Earlier in December, 82 participants enjoyed a holiday party at Aspen Hall with a meal, conversation, and a Bend High Dynamics performance.

Health Promotions

Over the past year, Program Manager Tia Linschied revived our health promotion classes. With support from the Oregon Wellness Network, we offered Living Well with Chronic Conditions and Chronic Pain classes and continued local programs like Tai Chi and Better Bones & Balance, helping older adults stay active, independent, and healthy.

Supporting our Mission

We are deeply grateful to our funders and supporters, including the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, OnPoint Credit Union, Roundhouse Foundation, TC Energy, Oregon Community Foundation, Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation, and JTMF Foundation, whose generosity helps us continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of older adults.

Senior Center Partners

We thank our senior center partners, the La Pine Senior Activity Center, Redmond Senior Center, Prineville Senior Center Charitable Trust, and Jefferson County Senior Center, for their vital support. Their commitment makes Meals on Wheels and community dining possible, providing older adults with meals, social connection, and resources to stay healthy and engaged.

Team Updates

Since joining the Council on Aging in 2020, Marianne McClure has played a key role in shaping our volunteer program. She now steps into the role of Director of Philanthropy, where she leads volunteer engagement and fundraising efforts, drawing on 20 years of experience. Emily Wells now serves as Volunteer Manager, continuing the strong momentum of the program. Heather VanDatta has taken on expanded responsibilities to support our finance team part-time.

At the end of the year, we will celebrate the retirement of Steven Remington, our Director of Development for the past five years. Steven has been an invaluable part of the Council on Aging, and we are deeply grateful for his dedication and leadership. He looks forward to a well-earned retirement filled with golf, music, and volunteering in the Eugene and Springfield.

