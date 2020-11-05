One Conference

This year has been anything but usual, and so our Economic and Real Estate Impact Breakfasts will follow the needed pivot into the unusual.

We’ve put the two together into one event… the 2020 Impact Conference.

All the same great insights as in prior years, now in one event.

In-person and virtual options for attending!

Two Mornings

Economic Session

November 18

9-11:45am

Event Schedule

In this session, we’ll bring you current insights and information on the impact of the pandemic on our nation’s economy, current trends during these uncertain times and how to prepare for a post-pandemic world. Plus, expert analysis of the economic situation in our local market.

Real Estate Session

November 19

8:30-11:45am

Event Schedule

Here, we’ll bring you insights into the national real estate landscape and then drill down into the specifics of what’s happening in the Central Oregon market.

bendchamber.org