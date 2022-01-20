2022 Business Excellence Awards Recipients Announced

The Bend Chamber announces the recipients of the 2022 Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by U.S. Bank and The Bulletin . These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements made by Chamber members in 2021 across three categories: Innovation, Inspiring Workplace and Community Stewardship. Awards categories of Emerging Leader and Lifetime Achievement recognize individuals for their contributions to their places of business and the community at large.

“It is inspiring to see all of the amazing work that is being done in our community. As we continue to grow, our local businesses and nonprofits are contributing to the infrastructure and success of our future,” shared Finn Leahy, Bend Chamber Events and Programs lead.

The Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards is the evolution of our historical annual business awards event. In the past, nominees were announced ahead of time, with award recipients being revealed during the award ceremony. This year, awardees are being shared ahead of the ceremony in order to focus more on celebrating the accomplishments of the award recipients versus the big reveal.

“I want to congratulate all of the nominees and winners for this year’s Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards. In any given year, being nominated for an award like these in each one of these categories is quite the honor. However, to be nominated during 2021, a time of great perseverance, is truly remarkable. Thank you for all that each of you do to lift up and support our community. Well done,” said Coby Horton, regional president at US Bank.

The community is invited to join us in person for heavy appetizers, drinks and celebration on Thursday, March 3, at the Riverhouse Convention Center. During the awards ceremony, attendees will hear more about each award recipient’s inspiring accomplishments during a difficult and trying pandemic year. Tickets go on sale January 19 and can be purchased at bendchamber.org/bend-event/2022-business-excellence-awards .

2022 Business Excellence Awards Recipients

Innovation Award

Small Organization: Synergy Health and Wellness

Large Organization: OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab

Inspiring Workplace Award

Small Organization: Volunteers in Medicine

Large Organization: Stahancyk, Kent & Hook

Community Stewardship Award

Small Organization: Latino Community Association

Large Organization: Mosaic Medical

Emerging Leader Award

Co-Recipient: Tyler Fix

Co-Recipient: Brittania Leja

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced January 26 — stay tuned

Information about each of the awardees can be found here: bendchamber.org/2022-business-excellence-awards/#awardees