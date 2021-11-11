2022 Happy Girls Race Dates Announced

Registration now open for Happy Girls Bend, Spokane & Sisters

Happy Girls Run Series announced today the 2022 dates and details for three of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite all-women’s races: Happy Girls Bend, Spokane and Sisters. Registration is now available at happygirlsrun.com. Prices are at their lowest discounted rates at the preview of the 2022 season.

Happy Girls Bend

Happy Girls Bend kicks off the season featuring three distances: 5K, 10K and half marathon. Women of all abilities and ages come together this spring for a fun day of fitness with races beginning and ending at Riverbend Park, near the Old Mill District in Bend. A fun-filled celebration awaits runners at the finish line with post-race snacks, locally brewed beer and unique finishers’ prizes. A portion of every registration goes to Saving Grace, a new beneficiary this year, who is hosting an outdoor festival fundraiser as part of the Happy Girls event.

Happy Girls Bend Details:

Riverbend Park

May 21, 2022

Register by December 24, 2022 for early bird discount at happygirlsrun.com/bend.

Happy Girls Spokane

Women from all walks of life join the Happy Girls Run in sunny Spokane, Washington this fall. Featuring three distances: 5K, 10K and half marathon, the courses weave through the beautiful trails of the Riverside State Park along the stunning Spokane River. Runners take in the brilliant fall colors of the PNW and enjoy the cool temperatures of the season. The evening before the race, The Happy Girls Expo features fitness and wellness vendors, free food and cocktails for all runners and a chance to pick up race goody bags and numbers. This scenic and challenging event offers runners a chance to crush their fitness goals in an all-women’s environment. The post-race festivities welcome finishers with a delicious spread, awards ceremony and custom finishers’ prizes. In addition, the Happy Little Kids run lets children in on the action and starts at noon on Saturday. A portion of every registration goes toward the beneficiary, Create Your Statement, who offers life-changing programs to help young people prevent dating abuse while empowering today’s youth.

Happy Girls Spokane Details

Mukagowa U.S. Campus

September 17, 2022

Register by February 28, 2022 for the early bird discount at happygirlsrun.com/spokane.

Happy Girls Sisters

Runners can check the box and have a strong finish to the racing season with the Happy Girls Sisters Run, featuring a trail half-marathon and a scenic road 5K. Registrants will enjoy plenty of nature therapy and time away in Sisters, Oregon, a charming Western-themed town nestled at the base of the majestic Three Sisters mountains in the Cascade range. The trail half marathon features single-track in the Deschutes National Forest (on the Peterson Ridge Trail system), stellar views and cool temperatures along the way.

The 5K boasts a lively course through downtown Sisters. Both races cross the same finish line, welcoming all to enjoy the beautiful FivePine Lodge campus under the towering Ponderosa pines where post-race food and beverages are free for all runners. Early registration is recommended for the half marathon which is limited to 500 runners and sells out every year.

Happy Girls Sisters Details

Five Pine Lodge

November 5, 2022

Register by June 7, 2022 for an early bird discount at happygirlsrun.com/sisters.

Registration is live for all of Bend Races 2022 races. Check out the other events.

2022 Salmon Run:

Athletic Club of Bend

April 23, 2022

Register by Janruary 24, 2022 for early bird discount at bendraces.com/salmon-run.

2022 Haulin’ Aspen:

Wanoga Sno Park

August 13, 2022

Register by April 7, 2022 for an early bird discount at bendraces.com/haulin-aspen.

2022 Bend Beer Run:

Downtown Bend

September 2, 2022

Register at bendraces.com/bend-beer-run.

