2022 High Desert Food & Farm Directory Available May 6

Summer is approaching and local food is just around the corner! Now it is even easier to find Central Oregon foods, visit farms, taste a new dinner from a food truck or breakfast at a nearby restaurant!

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is releasing their 11th Annual Food and Farm Directory — your go-to resource for all things local. Join HDFFA in downtown Bend this Friday, May 6 for the Directory launch party outside 900 Wall Restaurant from 4-6pm.

The Get a Taste phone app allows you to explore the very best of Central Oregon’s food and farm community. Easy to use icons will connect you with the local products you’re looking for, as well as a map to navigate to them. Search by Taste — types of foods or establishments, or Place — by location. Discover options such as gluten-free or home delivery. Simply search for HDFFA or Get a Taste in Google Play or the Apple Store.

Visit the website, getataste.org , now featuring over 130 farmers, ranchers and food businesses.

Explore the only guide of its kind in Central Oregon to learn about our food system, and get tips for eating seasonally, shopping on a budget and more! The print Directory can be found as an insert in this week’s The Source Weekly publication available throughout Central Oregon in public spaces, weekly at the Bend and Northwest Crossing farmer’s markets and at participating local businesses.

Look for the identifying 2022 HDFFA Partner sticker at your favorite local spots. These stickers are a sign that this local food partner is in the Directory and has made a commitment to our local food community.

“HDFFA is incredibly proud to partner with and highlight the farmers, ranchers and food businesses that are the backbone of our local food system,” said Katrina Van Dis, executive director. “Our vision is a prosperous food and farm network with equitable access for all Central Oregonians. We believe everyone deserves access to fresh, local, affordable and culturally appropriate food.”

Come meet the staff this Wednesday at the first Bend Farmers Market from 2-6pm. If you have questions about how to become an HDFFA listed partner or how to get a copy of this year’s Directory, contact Kadie Vita ( kadie@hdffa.org ).

hdffa.org