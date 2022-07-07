2022 Redmond 4th of July Parade Winner

Congratulations to the parade winners in the 2022 Redmond 4th of July Parade. What a great and awesome turn out from our community! We had five judges the morning of the parade that went around and judged each float by category. The time and efforts the public put into decorating each entry was noticeable! With patriotic colors, flags and decor, it was obvious the love for our country and our freedom runs deep in our community.
Following are the results.
For Commercial category the winners are:
1st Place — The Fort
2nd Place — Vernam Crane Services
3rd — Mid Oregon Credit Union
For Children’s category the winners are:
1st — Queen Karsyn West
2nd — Katie Pineda
3rd — Diamond Dance Academy
For Animal/Mounted Category winners are:
1st — Alpine K9 LLC
2nd — Megan Caldwell
3rd — Sheriff’s Mounted Posse
For Organization category winners are:
1st — Jeep Girls Connect
2nd — PCC Schlosser
3rd — Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo
For Individual category winners are:
1st — Lena Berry
2nd — Michael Jette
3rd — Aziz Crew Barber Shop