2023 Business Excellence Awards Recipients Announced

Nine Awards Bestowed Across Six Categories

The Bend Chamber is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by U.S. Bank. These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements made by Chamber members in 2022 across four categories: Innovation, Workplace Engagement, Organizational Growth, and Community Stewardship. In addition, award categories of Emerging Leader and Lifetime Achievement recognize individuals for their contributions to their places of business and the community at large.

“Congratulations to all the businesses, organizations, and individuals being recognized this year. We know that all the nominees and winners tirelessly power the potential of our community, and we are proud to support the Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards for acknowledging these extraordinary recipients. Well done and thank you!” shared Wendy McGrane, US Bank Vice President and Business Banking Team Manager.

The Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards is now in its second year under the new format where the award recipients are announced ahead of the celebration event. In the past, nominees were announced ahead of time, with award recipients being revealed during the award ceremony.

“This year’s Business Excellence Awards will be a time for our community to come together and celebrate some of the amazing accomplishments and impacts that we have seen in the past year. The quality of the applications we received for these awards was astounding and is a great reflection of our thriving ecosystem, from all industries and backgrounds,” shared Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber Events and Programs Lead. “We also plan to share a moment of remembrance and gratitude for the contributions that Bill Smith made, and the leadership that he exuded as a visionary in Bend’s development,” he continued.

The community is invited to join us in person for appetizers, drinks and celebration on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Riverhouse Convention Center. During the awards ceremony, attendees will hear more about each award recipient’s inspiring accomplishments in what turned out to be a continuingly challenging post-pandemic year. Registration is now open for the celebration event at:

bendchamber.org/bend-event/business-excellence-awards-2023-march-07.

2023 Business Excellence Awards Recipients

Innovation Award

Small Organization: Farewell Media

Workplace Engagement Award

Small Organization: Oregon Media

Large Organization: Beaver Coach Sales & Service

Organizational Growth Award

Small Organization: Caldera High School Pack Shack

Large Organization: Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

Community Stewardship Award

Small Organization: High Desert Food & Farm Alliance

Large Organization: Mid Oregon Credit Union

Emerging Leader Award

Sally Compton, Think Wild

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bill Smith, William Smith Properities/Old Mill District

Information about each of the awardees can be found here:

bendchamber.org/excellence.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce strives to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

bendchamber.org