2023 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Success

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center)

Record-breaking success and community celebration at the 103rd annual Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo.

The dust has settled, and the excitement lingers as the 103rd annual Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo drew to a close on Sunday. This cherished event, which is the culmination of tireless dedication from the Fair & Expo team, the Deschutes County Fair Board, the Deschutes County Fair Association board, and countless volunteers, showcased the heart and soul of Central Oregon’s vibrant community.

From Open Class exhibitors to the industrious 4H, FFA, and independent exhibitors, the Fair & Rodeo provided a platform for these hardworking individuals to exhibit their months of dedication to both livestock and non-livestock projects. The event served as a testament to the dedication and creativity of our community members, who shared the fruits of their labor with fellow residents and visitors.

Beyond being a celebration of tradition and community, the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is a vital economic engine for the region. This year’s event exceeded expectations in its economic impact, generating millions in revenue for both local and traveling small businesses. The Fair & Rodeo served as a gateway for hundreds of businesses, both local and national, to showcase their offerings and engage with the community.

2023 Revenue Highlights:

Admissions Revenue: Despite a slight dip of 1% compared to 2022, this year's earnings mark the second highest in the history of the Fair & Rodeo.

Carnival Revenue: Reaching a historic high, carnival revenue increased by an impressive 2.6%.

Food Revenue: Demonstrating the allure of delectable treats, food revenue skyrocketed by 8.6% — an all-time high.

Alcohol Revenue: Toasting to success, alcohol revenue also hit an all-time high with a 2.6% increase.

Livestock Auction: The day of the auction reported a remarkable approximate value of $1.4 million, underscoring the importance of agriculture in our community.

“We are thrilled with the incredible success of the 103rd Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo,” stated Geoff Hinds, of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo. “While the admissions revenue saw a minor dip, the overwhelming support from the community, local businesses, and visitors more than compensated. This event truly encapsulates the spirit of Central Oregon, and we are already eagerly working on making the 2024 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo even more memorable.”

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo extends its gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this year’s event a monumental success. The enduring traditions, the vibrant community, and the flourishing economy stand as a testament to the remarkable spirit of Central Oregon.

About Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo:

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is an annual event that brings together the Central Oregon community to celebrate its rich traditions, showcase hard work, and create unforgettable memories. With a legacy spanning over a century, the Fair & Rodeo continues to be a cherished gathering that highlights the best of the region and provides an economic boost to local businesses.

expo.deschutes.org