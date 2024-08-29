2024 Bend Film Festival: Oscar-Qualifying Short Film Programs Announced

(L-R T-B): Stills from ILY, BYE, Canyon Chorus, Officer Stanley & Tennis, Oranges, selections from the Bend Film Festival’s short film program | Photos courtesy of BendFilm)
BendFilm has announced 68 short films, joining last week’s slate of features across four competition categories, which will screen at the 21st Annual Bend Film Festival, presented in person October 10-13, 2024. This year’s short films were selected from a record-high 2,227 submissions, originating from 24 countries, and have been programmed in eleven thematic blocks. Also announced: 12 music videos that span genres, visions and all levels of artist notoriety, united by their directors’ fresh vision and creativity.
“One of the most interesting things about programming films is that the submissions seem to speak to each other,” said BendFilm Program Director Selin Sevinç. “Grouping these shorts into blocks lets them complicate each other, creating a dimensional take on an issue or mood. These directors, with so limited a time to make their point or tell their story, must be efficient, bold and absolutely fearless.”
Three of the Festival’s five shorts categories (Animated, Indigenous, and Narrative) are recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as Oscar-qualifying. Knight of Fortune, dir. Lasse Noer, made its Northwest Premiere at the Bend Film Festival in 2023 before being nominated for an Academy Award. Films are presented across eleven screening blocks, including the ever-popular Local Focus, and, in time-honored tradition, some will be presented before various feature films. The shorts blocks for the 2024 Bend Film Festival are:
Also announced: the Local Focus and Music Video portions of the Festival’s program. Perennial audience favorite Local Focus features documentary shorts from local filmmakers and characters who build profound relationships with their community and nature. The 12 Music Videos comprising this year’s program intertwine the influence of pop culture with genre-defining artists in both the music and film industry.
Alongside the shorts and music videos announced, the Festival will also showcase a full roster of more feature films, offscreen panels and events, awards and honorees to be announced in coming weeks.
BendFilm will continue its filmmaker-focused efforts to award over $3,500 in prizes directly to independent filmmakers in these competition categories including $500 each for Best Narrative, Animated, Documentary, Indigenous, Student and Northwest Shorts, alongside the Audience Award for Best Short and Best Music Video. Passes, which offer various levels of advance and exclusive access and benefits, are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale for BendFilm members on September 12. Next, passholders get dedicated access (All Access, September 18; Full Film, September 19), and the general public can purchase tickets starting September 20.
Short Film Blocks
For synopses and other production information about this year’s short films, please see BendFilm.org. Within blocks, shorts are presented in the order that they will screen. Asterisks denote filmmakers who plan to attend the Festival.
Art Every Day
Art touches every day in profound ways, bringing us closer to our nature, our memories, our humanity, and to each other.
Forbidden Pond* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Eric Jenkins-Sahlin | USA | West Coast Premiere
The Candy Factory* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Cory Jacobs, Jason Schmidt | USA | West Coast Premiere
Existential Action Thriller* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Stephen Funk | USA | West Coast Premiere
The Masterpiece* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Álex Lora Cercos | Spain | Oregon Premiere
Presented in Spanish with English subtitles
Terminally Ill* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Christopher J. Cole | USA | Northwest Premiere
Deep in My Heart is a Song* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Jonathan Pickett | USA | Northwest Premiere
Encounters
For these characters, unusual circumstances bring about unexpected connections and realizations.
A Body Called Life [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Spencer MacDonald | USA, Poland, Switzerland | Northwest Premiere
Lea Tupu’anga / Mother Tongue [INDIGENOUS]
Dir. Vea Mafile’o | New Zealand | Northwest Premiere
Presented in English and Tongan with English subtitles
Tennis, Oranges [ANIMATED]
Dir. Sean Pecknold | USA | Central Oregon Premiere
Presented in Mandarin Chinese with English subtitles
Curtain Call* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Malynda Hale | USA | West Coast Premiere
Tits [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Eivind Landsvik | Norway | Northwest Premiere
Presented in Norwegian with English subtitles
im in love with edgar allan poe [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Andrea A. Walter | 13 min | USA | Oregon Premiere
Presented in English and Tagalo with English subtitles
Officer Stanley* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Scottie Cameron | USA | Oregon Premiere
Presented in English and Spanish with English subtitles
Family Matters
Whether making a new family, strengthening our familial bonds or rebelling against them, family is at the center of these stories.
Single Residence Occupancy [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Omer Ben Shachar | USA | World Premiere
Presented in English and Mandarin with English subtitles
Good Boy [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Tom Stuart | UK | Central Oregon Premiere
Pena’s Special Hauling [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Anssi Kasitonni | Finland | US Premiere
Presented in Finnish with English subtitles
You’re Invited to Tuscan’s 5th Birthday Party!* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Lee Eddy | USA | Northwest Premiere
Shimmer* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Alice Gu | USA | West Coast Premiere
Making Babies [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Eric K. Boulianne | Canada | Oregon Premiere
Presented in French with English subtitles
Fear Eats the Soul
Fear becomes the source of transformation and hope in these stories of courage.
Bad Hostage* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Mimi Wilcox | USA | US Premiere
Presented in English and Swedish with English subtitles
In the Shadow of the Cypress [ANIMATED]
Dir. Hossein Molayemi, Shirin Sohani | Iran | Central Oregon Premiere
Perfect City: The Bravest Kid [ANIMATED]
Dir. Shengwei Zhou | USA | Northwest Premiere
A Swim Lesson [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Rashida Jones, Will McCormack | USA | Northwest Premiere
Late Night
An opportunity to move to the edge of your seat and be prepared to find something creepy, shocking and hilarious all at once.
Wild Animal [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Beth Park | UK | Northwest Premiere
Last to Leave [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Mary Elizabeth Ellis | USA | Northwest Premiere
Sleeping Alone* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Kelsea Bauman-Murphy | USA | West Coast Premiere
Dream Creep* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Carlos A.F. Lopez | USA | Oregon Premiere
Sandwich Cat [ANIMATED]
Dir. David Fidalgo | Spain | Oregon Premiere
Presented in Spanish with English subtitles
Bug Diner [ANIMATED]
Dir. Phoebe Jane Hart | USA | Central Oregon Premiere
Make Me a Pizza [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Talia Shea Levin | USA | Northwest Premiere
Lifeline
Adventure starts with daring, community and joy. From skiing to biking to rafting, these individuals find a lifeline in the outdoors.
Slides on the Mountain [INDIGENOUS]
Dir. Seth Gillis | Canada | Oregon Premiere
A Runner’s High* [INDIGENOUS]
Dir. Cameron Wilson | USA | World Premiere
Forward [OUTDOOR]
Dir. Palmer Morse | USA | Oregon Premiere
Canyon Chorus* [OUTDOOR]
Dir. Chris Cresci | USA | Northwest Premiere
It Will Be Different For You [OUTDOOR]
Dir. Megan Mayhew Bergman, Simon Perkins | USA | US Premiere
Lookout
It takes a vision of unity between people and nature for these characters to find peace and purpose.
Fire Tower* [OUTDOOR]
Dir. Tova Krentzman | Canada | Northwest Premiere
Fight or Flight [OUTDOOR]
Dir. Lindsey Hagen | USA | Oregon Premiere
Planetwalker [OUTDOOR]
Dir. Dominic Gill, Nadia Gill | USA | Central Oregon Premiere
Modern Love
In our ever-changing landscape of romance, we find these characters on the cusp of a new understanding of love.
I’m Not a Robot [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Victoria Warmerdam | The Netherlands | Oregon Premiere
Presented in Dutch with English subtitles
Keep It Open [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Lucy Teitler | USA | Northwest Premiere
Special Delivery [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Emily Everhard | 11 min | USA | Northwest Premiere
Kissing the Wall [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Udi Persi | Israel | West Coast Premiere
Presented in Hebrew with English subtitles
Great Canyon* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Ella May Sahlman | USA | Northwest Premiere
What You Left in the Ditch* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Tucker Bliss | USA | Northwest Premiere
On the Verge
Whether on the verge of a breakthrough or explosive emotions, these characters are walking the tightrope of life.
Punter [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Jason Adam Maselle | South Africa, USA | North American Premiere
Presented in English, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa with English subtitles
Marion [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine | England | Oregon Premiere
Presented in French with English subtitles
Hoodie* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Renée Felice Smith, Chris Gabriel | USA | Northwest Premiere
WOACA [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Mackenzie Davis | UK | Northwest Premiere
Happy Thanksgiving [NARRATIVE]
Dir. ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby | USA | Northwest Premiere
ILY, BYE* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Taylor James | USA | Northwest Premiere
Loser [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Colleen McGuinness | USA | Northwest Premiere
Shifting Perspectives
Consider a perspective we are rarely exposed to and imagine what you would do if you looked through this new lens.
On the 8th Day [ANIMATED]
Dir. Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, Théo Duhautois | France | Oregon Premiere
Hold the Line [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Daniel Lombroso || USA | Northwest Premiere
The Voice of Others [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Fatima Kaci | France | Oregon Premiere
Presented in Arabic and French with English subtitles
I Am Ready, Warden [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Smriti Mundhra | USA | West Coast Premiere
Shorts Screening with Features
Two Women Make a Lunch Plan* [NARRATIVE]
Dir. Elizabeth Archer | USA | Northwest Premiere
Screens with Adult Best Friends
Diena* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Jesse Kreitzer | USA, Rwanda | West Coast Premiere
Presented in Kinyarwandan with English subtitles
Screens with Mediha
Denial [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Paul Moakley, Daniel Lombroso | USA | Oregon Premiere
Screens with Public Defender
The Quilters* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Jenifer McShane | USA | Northwest Premiere
Screens with Firebreak
A Kind Favor* [DOCUMENTARY]
Dir. Christian Klein, Mattias Evangelista | USA | Northwest Premiere
Screens with Helen and the Bear
Tahnaanooku’ [INDIGENOUS]
Dir. Justin Deegan | USA | Oregon Premiere
Presented in English and Arikara with English subtitles
Screens with !AITSA
Winding Path [INDIGENOUS]
Dir. Alexandra Lazarowich, Ross Kauffman | USA | Oregon Premiere
Screens with Missing from Fire Trail Road
Local Focus
In these documentary shorts, outside the competition categories, local filmmakers and characters build profound relationships with their community and nature.
Companion*
Dir. Jesse Locke | USA
Sounds of Warm Springs*
Dir. Michelle Alvarado | USA
A Fine Line*
Dir. Graham Zimmerman | USA
Disrupting Patterns / Rompiendo Patrones*
Dir. Felipe Santacruz | USA
Narpski*
Dir. Caroline Weaver | USA
Dirt Pride*
Dir. Christina Rosetti | USA
Music Videos
Pass Go*
Music by Jordan Webb
Dir. Reece Daniels | USA
Careful*
Music by Xiuhtezcatl
Dir. Billy Fortier | Mexico
XOPA*
Music by Making Movies
Dir. William J. Stribling | USA
Here Today*
Music by Chapis
Dir. Hessed Porras | USA
Best DJ Ever (I’M THE!!!)*
Music by BĘÃTFÓØT
Dir. Ella Michaeli | Israel
Evaporating
Music by Eyeflood
Dir. Phoenix H Losavio, Kate Zamudio | USA
Say It Like You Mean It
Music by Sleater-Kinney
Dir. Carrie Brownstein | USA
Your Blood
Music by Aurora
Dir. Kaveh Nabatian | Canada
Won’t Give Up*
Music by Pattie Gonia, Yo-Yo Ma, Quinn Christopherson
Dir. Abdul Kassamali | USA
Real
Music by Beacon Bloom
Dir. Beacon Bloom, Caleb MacDonald | New Zealand
Giddy Up!*
Music by Shania Twain
Dir. Marmo Films | USA
And finally, outside of the Competition lineup:
Fear*
Music by Logic
Dir. Andy Hines | USA
About BendFilm:
BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival, year-round film exhibitions and programs, and is the proud owner of the Tin Pan Theater – a boutique arthouse cinema located in downtown Bend’s Tin Pan Alley. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region. Celebrating its 21st year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The Bend Film Festival runs every October in Bend, Oregon. Make plans to join us October 10-13 for in-person cinema plus filmmaker workshops, panels and more. Bend is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery, and is also located on the traditional lands of the Wascoes, the Warm Springs, and the Paiutes, whose peoples still live in and around the Bend region and are recognized as The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. BendFilm is a 501(c)3 organization whose activities are made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous donors, members and sponsors, including The Regal Old Mill, Brooks Resources and more. This project is supported by the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, a Project of Visit Bend.
