2024: Hardest Year for Oregon Craft Brewers

Oregon’s brewers faced yet another challenging year in 2024, with more breweries, taprooms and brewpubs closing for a third year.

“It’s tough times for Oregon’s craft brewers,” said Sam Pecoraro, president of the Oregon Brewers Guild and Brewmaster of Von Ebert Brewing. “Between inflation, supply chain issues, employee shortages, a pandemic and a downward trend of drinking, these local businesses need the support of the public and lawmakers to survive.”

According to the Brewers Association, more breweries, taprooms and brewpubs have closed than new ones have opened — 399 closures compared to 335 openings nationwide in 2024. Since the pandemic, Oregon lost nearly 75 — at least 35 of those in 2024. Craft beer volume is also down -2% this year, as people are drinking less.

“I’ve seen it in my own taproom. People are going out less, especially since COVID. There is a lot of competition when it comes to a customer choosing to drink your beer, not just from other breweries, but many other beverage producers as well,” said Sonia Marie Leikam, cofounder of Leikam Brewing and member of the Oregon Brewers Guild. “We need to rally together to weather this storm. So please support your favorite local brewery.”

Beer is an essential part of Oregon’s identity and economy. Oregon is home to more than 300 breweries, brewpubs and taprooms generating more than $8.7 billion in economic output, $2.8 billion in wages, creating 50,000 jobs in the state. Unfortunately, some state lawmakers in the upcoming 2025 session are considering a tax increase proposal on these homegrown businesses despite a recent task force declining to recommend a tax increase and 87.5% of the public comments submitted opposed tax increases.

