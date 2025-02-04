2024 Summer Learning Success

Yesterday, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released the final report showing how the 2024 State Summer Learning Grant programs funded by House Bill 4082 (2024) helped tens of thousands of Oregon students practice their literacy and math skills, earn high school credits, and experience new adventures.

“We have to raise the bar on outcomes for all students. We owe it to every Oregon student to fight for the solutions that we know work,” Governor Kotek said. “And the evidence is clear – summer and afterschool learning opportunities reduce learning loss, accelerate academic achievement, and strengthen student wellbeing.”

“Gratitude to educators, community members, and partners who helped design a compelling vision for Summer Learning. Due to their efforts, we’ve shown that in Oregon, summer is another season for learning,” said Dr. Charlene Williams, Director of the Oregon Department of Education. “From academic growth to creating safe, enriching environments, these programs are changing lives. The partnerships we’ve built with community organizations, local governments, and Tribal Nations demonstrate what is possible when we work together.”

The State Summer Learning Grant 2024 Implementation Analysis Report and 2024 Summer SEED Student Perception Survey Report, released today, confirm that the 2024 State Summer Learning Grant programs provided enriching and safe environments where students gained valuable skills and experiences. These included literacy and math initiatives, participating in mentorships and internships, engaging in culturally enriching activities like design, art, and dance, exploring STEM through hands-on projects like robotics and coding, designing and running food trucks, building tiny houses, earning CPR certifications, and more.

Highlights from the Reports:

28,187 students across Oregon participated in summer programs directly funded by the grant. That total doesn’t include students served in existing summer programming.

across Oregon participated in summer programs directly funded by the grant. That total doesn’t include students served in existing summer programming. 79% of summer programs met goals for improving literacy and math skills.

met goals for improving literacy and math skills. 4,627 high school students earned credits, with over 98% recovering at least one.

high school students earned credits, with over 98% recovering at least one. 377 partnerships formed between grantees and community-based organizations (CBOs), Education Service Districts (ESDs), Tribal Nations, nonprofits, local businesses, and more across Oregon for an average of 6 partnerships per grantee.

formed between grantees and community-based organizations (CBOs), Education Service Districts (ESDs), Tribal Nations, nonprofits, local businesses, and more across Oregon for an average of 6 partnerships per grantee. 91% of students entering grades 3-12 reported that they felt welcome at their summer programs.

The released reports are two of three that review Oregon’s 2024 summer learning programs and plan for future funding. The first, the House Bill 4082 Final Study, Building Oregon’s Educational Ecosystem: Summer and Afterschool Programs for Student Success focuses on the need for on-going funding and strong community partnership to create high-quality expanded learning opportunities statewide. Together, these reports outline a roadmap for the future of summer and afterschool learning in Oregon.

For more information and to read the full reports, visit the ODE State Summer Learning Grants webpage.

