2025 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, FREE Summer Concert Series Lineup Released

The Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair has announced the lineup for the 2025 Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series, set to take place from Wednesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 3. This year’s series features an eclectic mix of award-winning artists spanning country, rock, EDM, hip-hop, and regional Mexican music, with a special focus on celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Central Oregon.

New this year, the concert experience will be elevated with the addition of pre- and post-show parties featuring Nashville-based DJ Grant Fisher. Known for his electrifying energy and masterful mixes, DJ Grant Fisher will kick off each night with a dynamic pre-show set, setting the stage for the evening’s headliner, and will return to keep the party going after the main performance.

2025 Headliner Lineup

Wednesday, July 30 — Brothers Osborne

Grammy-winning country duo Brothers Osborne will kick off the series with their signature blend of soulful harmonies and powerful performances. Recognized with a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Brothers Osborne has also claimed six Country Music Association Awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year, and four Academy of Country Music Awards. Fans can look forward to hits like Stay a Little Longer, It Ain’t My Fault and Skeletons.

Thursday, July 31 — AWOLNATION

Known for their electrifying alternative rock sound, AWOLNATION takes the stage on Thursday. Fronted by Aaron Bruno, the band achieved global success with their diamond-certified single Sail, which has sold over ten million units. Their music has earned nominations for the Teen Choice Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and they continue to captivate audiences with hits like Run, and The Best.

Friday, August 1 — Diplo

Internationally renowned DJ and producer Diplo brings his genre-blending style to the fair. With three Grammy Awards to his name, including wins for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, Diplo is celebrated for his versatility. In addition to his EDM hits, he has successfully ventured into country music with collaborations under his Thomas Wesley moniker, working with stars like Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett. Fans can expect an energetic set featuring a mix of his iconic tracks like Heartless, Wish and Don’t Forget My Love.

Saturday, August 2 — Tyga

Multi-platinum hip-hop artist Tyga is set to ignite the stage on Saturday night. Known for his West Coast sound and infectious energy, Tyga’s accolades include a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Reggaeton Performance. With hit singles like Taste, Rack City and Loco Contigo, Tyga’s performance is sure to be a highlight of the concert series.

Sunday, August 3 — La Original Banda El Limón

Closing the concert series, La Original Banda El Limón brings their iconic regional Mexican sound to the fair, celebrating Central Oregon’s diverse cultural heritage. With a career spanning over five decades, the band has earned two Latin Grammy Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Banda Album. Known for timeless hits like El Mejor Perfume and Qué Se Te Olvidó, their performance will be a highlight of the fair’s Cultural Celebration Day, which showcases the music, dance, and cuisine of the region’s diverse communities.

Admission & Details

All concerts are FREE with paid fair admission, thanks to the generous support of Kendall Toyota of Bend. DJ Grant Fisher will take the stage at 7:15pm for the pre-show party nightly, and will return for the post-show party immediately after each main performance.

Once again, all shows remain FREE with paid Fair admission, but for those looking for an elevated experience, a limited number of special VIP tickets are available for each show, starting as low as $10, plus fair admission. These VIP tickets offer premium viewing areas and an unforgettable concert experience.

Early arrival is recommended as general seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the fair schedule, attractions, ticketing, and to purchase VIP tickets, please visit deschutesfair.com.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement. Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 22, and help us celebrate the Five Best Days of Summer at the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo presented by Indian Head Casino, taking place from July 30 to August 3, 2025.

DeschutesFair.com