NEXT WEEK: 2025 Impact Conference—Don’t Miss Out!

Exciting Raffle Prizes — Receive one ticket with registration, and bring a non-perishable food donation to receive one additional raffle ticket.

November 19 | 7:30am-12pm

Riverhouse Convention Center

$130 for Members | $160 for Non-Members | Table for 10: $1,500

Online Registration Closes at 12pm on Monday, November 17

Discover What’s Next for Central Oregon Business

Join the region’s top leaders for the 2025 Impact Conference — Central Oregon’s premier event for economic insight, innovation and connection.

Gain firsthand updates from U.S. Representative Janelle Bynum, an expert economic outlook from two leading economists, and bold ideas in our Power Round sessions — all guided by emcee Diana Cutaia, Executive Coach and founder of Coaching Peace.

With 500+ business and community leaders expected, this is where ideas spark, partnerships form, and the future comes into focus.

Want to dive deeper into inovation? Add the AI in Action Workshop on November ember 20 for hands-on training to turn insights into action.

Special Guest Speaker

Joining us Live from Washington, D.C.

Janelle Bynum

U.S. Representative

Insightful Economic Sessions

Beyond Growth: Building Resilience in Oregon’s Economic Future

Damon Runberg

Senior Economist

Business Oregon

The Economy at a Crossroads: What the Fed Will Do Next

Tim Mahedy

Founder & Chief Economist

Access/Macro

Dynamic Power Round Speakers

AI and Its Impact on Businesses and Jobs

Andreas Müller-Schubert

International AI Speaker

WSI Next Gen Marketing

Strengthening Central Oregon Through Collaboration & Advocacy

Sara Odendahl

CEO

Bend Chamber

Oregon at a Crossroads: Growth or Stagnation

John Tapogna

Senior Policy Advisor

ECOnorthwest

All of This Plus… An Engaging Emcee

Diana Cutaia

Founder & Executive Coach

Coaching Peace

Community Food Drive

Help Make an Impact Beyond the Conference!

Bring non-perishable food items in support of local families through our partnership with the Bend Food Project and receive one extra raffle ticket.

Exciting Raffle Prizes

All registrants will receive one raffle ticket at the door.

4 day passes for Mt. Bachelor (2 sets of 2)

$250 Gift card for Bleu Bite catering

$50 Gift card from the Old Mill District

AI in Action Workshop

November 20 | OSU-Cascades | Cost: $45

For those eager to dive deeper, the learning continues the next day with a 2-hour, hands-on workshop led by Andreas Mueller-Schubert focusing on AI solutions for your business.

Capacity for this workshop will be limited to 50, so make sure to register early!

