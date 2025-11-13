(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)
NEXT WEEK: 2025 Impact Conference—Don’t Miss Out!
Exciting Raffle Prizes — Receive one ticket with registration, and bring a non-perishable food donation to receive one additional raffle ticket.
November 19 | 7:30am-12pm
Riverhouse Convention Center
$130 for Members | $160 for Non-Members | Table for 10: $1,500
Online Registration Closes at 12pm on Monday, November 17
Discover What’s Next for Central Oregon Business
Join the region’s top leaders for the 2025 Impact Conference — Central Oregon’s premier event for economic insight, innovation and connection.
Gain firsthand updates from U.S. Representative Janelle Bynum, an expert economic outlook from two leading economists, and bold ideas in our Power Round sessions — all guided by emcee Diana Cutaia, Executive Coach and founder of Coaching Peace.
With 500+ business and community leaders expected, this is where ideas spark, partnerships form, and the future comes into focus.
Want to dive deeper into inovation? Add the AI in Action Workshop on November ember 20 for hands-on training to turn insights into action.
Special Guest Speaker
Joining us Live from Washington, D.C.
Janelle Bynum
U.S. Representative
Insightful Economic Sessions
Beyond Growth: Building Resilience in Oregon’s Economic Future
Damon Runberg
Senior Economist
Business Oregon
The Economy at a Crossroads: What the Fed Will Do Next
Tim Mahedy
Founder & Chief Economist
Access/Macro
Dynamic Power Round Speakers
AI and Its Impact on Businesses and Jobs
Andreas Müller-Schubert
International AI Speaker
WSI Next Gen Marketing
Strengthening Central Oregon Through Collaboration & Advocacy
Sara Odendahl
CEO
Bend Chamber
Oregon at a Crossroads: Growth or Stagnation
John Tapogna
Senior Policy Advisor
ECOnorthwest
All of This Plus… An Engaging Emcee
Diana Cutaia
Founder & Executive Coach
Coaching Peace
Community Food Drive
Help Make an Impact Beyond the Conference!
Bring non-perishable food items in support of local families through our partnership with the Bend Food Project and receive one extra raffle ticket.
Exciting Raffle Prizes
All registrants will receive one raffle ticket at the door.
- 4 day passes for Mt. Bachelor (2 sets of 2)
- $250 Gift card for Bleu Bite catering
- $50 Gift card from the Old Mill District
AI in Action Workshop
November 20 | OSU-Cascades | Cost: $45
For those eager to dive deeper, the learning continues the next day with a 2-hour, hands-on workshop led by Andreas Mueller-Schubert focusing on AI solutions for your business.
Capacity for this workshop will be limited to 50, so make sure to register early!