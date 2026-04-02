2026 Spring Defensible Space Reimbursement Program Opens April 1

The Upper Deschutes River Coalition (UDRC) will help property owners within the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District with the cost of creating or maintaining defensible space for wildfire risk reduction. The UDRC will reimburse your expenses for licensed contractors, rental equipment, and home hardening materials up to $500 maximum. One application from a sole or joint property owner will be accepted for work completed by July 31, 2026.

Property owners who did not receive a reimbursement in 2025 are eligible to apply beginning April 1, 2026. Applicants for the Reimbursement Program may not apply for the Low-income Senior program in the same year. The UDRC will not reimburse work completed before your application is approved. Your work plan must include examples of wildfire fuels reduction or home hardening listed on the application form. To apply for the 2026 Spring Defensible Space Reimbursement Program click here for the online application form.

Low-income Defensible Space Reimbursement Program

The Low-income Senior or Disabled Defensible Space program provides assistance to property owners who cannot do the work themselves or afford to hire someone else to do the work. UDRC has partnered with Council on Aging of Central Oregon to provide free wildfire fuels reduction services for low-income senior or low-income disabled homeowners within the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District. Click here for a printable flyer describing the program. Click here to print the mail-in application form or call UDRC at 541-815-1362 to request an application form.

Applicants for the Low-income Senior or Low-income Disabled Program may not apply for the Reimbursement Program in the same year. UDRC will accept as many qualified applicants as resources allow. A representative from UDRC will assess your property and propose a fuels reduction project to improve your defensible space for a wildfire.

Free Wildfire Preparedness Fairs

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 3-5pm

Location: La Pine High School, 51622 Coach Road, La Pine

Click here for a printable flyer

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 12-2pm

Location: SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver

Click here for a printable flyer

The fair is free to attend and will feature giveaways, presentations and tables with important safety information on topics such as:

Protecting your home before the fire occurs

Preparing for an evacuation with your family (including pets!)

Staying healthy when there are high levels of smoke

Navigating wildfire insurance

Grant opportunities to help keep you and your neighborhood prepared

For questions and other events, please email Heather Miller, Oregon State Fire Marshal Fire Risk Reduction Specialist.

Fire Preparedness & Your Home Insurance Class

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 3-4:30pm

Location: SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver

Click here to register

Wildfire seasons are getting longer, hotter, and more unpredictable—making preparedness more important than ever. Cheri Martinen, President of Bancorp Insurance in La Pine presents an informative, easy-to-understand class that walks homeowners through practical steps to reduce fire risk and protect what matters most. We’ll cover defensible space basics, home-hardening improvements, evacuation planning, and what your home insurance actually covers during a wildfire event.

Fire Free Yard Debris Disposal Dates

Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste offers a free local collection of yard debris to assist homeowners in creating defensible space for wildfire mitigation. Accepted materials include: Grass clippings, Brush, Plant prunings, Pine needles and pine cones, Weeds, Trimmings and branches, Stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

Knott Landfill

61050 SE 27th St., Bend

May 15-24, 7am-4:30pm

SW Transfer Station

54580 Hwy. 97, La Pine

June 5-6, June 8-13, 8am-4pm

Own Your Zone

Wildfires happen naturally in Oregon’s forests. They’ve threatened our community before, and they will again. That’s why we encourage everyone to ‘Own Your Zone’ and help protect homes and neighborhoods by creating defensible space.

Own Your Zone: First Five Feet provides information on simple steps you can take to protect their homes from wildfire. Watch Deputy Fire Marshal Melissa Steele as she walks through a wildfire risk assessment.

udrc.org