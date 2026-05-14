2026 Spring Garden Fair

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners will host its annual Spring Garden Fair on May 30 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. In addition to OSU Master Gardeners, there will be 13 other local companies selling their plants and products. There will also be garden demonstrations and information booths for several organizations. OSU Master Gardeners will be available to answer your garden questions.
List of plants OSU Master Gardeners will offer for sale: gocomga.com/spring-garden-fair .
Other vendors scheduled to participate include:
- Bend Urban Gardens
- Flannel, Felt and Fancies
- High & Dry Gardenworks
- It’s My Fun
- Krafty Kampers
- Madras Garden Depot
- NDJ Crafts
- Redmond Garden Club
- Rustic Garden
- Stilts
- Still Waters Lavender
- The Vegetable Corner
- Wild Wisdom Wool Pellet Co.
Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time: 9am-1pm
Location: Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
Cost: Free Admission & Parking
OSU Master Gardeners will demonstrate garden techniques:
10:15am: Use of Soil Thermometers
10:35am: Seed Planting Fundamentals
11am: Transplanting Tomato Starts
11:20am: Planting Decorative Pots