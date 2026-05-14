2026 Spring Garden Fair

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners will host its annual Spring Garden Fair on May 30 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. In addition to OSU Master Gardeners, there will be 13 other local companies selling their plants and products. There will also be garden demonstrations and information booths for several organizations. OSU Master Gardeners will be available to answer your garden questions.

List of plants OSU Master Gardeners will offer for sale: gocomga.com/spring-garden-fair .

Other vendors scheduled to participate include:

Bend Urban Gardens

Flannel, Felt and Fancies

High & Dry Gardenworks

It’s My Fun

Krafty Kampers

Madras Garden Depot

NDJ Crafts

Redmond Garden Club

Rustic Garden

Stilts

Still Waters Lavender

The Vegetable Corner

Wild Wisdom Wool Pellet Co.

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time: 9am-1pm

Location: Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Cost: Free Admission & Parking

OSU Master Gardeners will demonstrate garden techniques:

10:15am: Use of Soil Thermometers

10:35am: Seed Planting Fundamentals

11am: Transplanting Tomato Starts

11:20am: Planting Decorative Pots

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes