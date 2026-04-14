20th Annual Soroptimist Community Baby Shower Baskets are Rolling Out!

From May 1 to May 31, Soroptimist International of Bend is holding the 20th Annual Community Baby Shower donation event. The club is asking for community donations of new baby and toddler items — such as clothing, quilts and blankets, books, toys, diapers, wipes, bottles and toiletries. Sizes from newborn through toddler are appreciated.

Important Note: We are not accepting used items this year, at the request of the recipient organization.

Donations will be distributed throughout the Tri-County area by the Oregon Department of Human Services to families in need and foster families who take in an infant or toddler on short notice. Being able to access these items helps alleviate financial burdens for families in our community and bring comfort to the infants and toddlers in their care.

Collection baskets are placed citywide at supporting businesses, making it easy to participate. Donation drop-off locations with our community partners are listed below.

With the help of our generous community, Soroptimist International of Bend would like to thank our community in advance for making sure our smallest community members know that the people of Bend sincerely care for their well-being. Please join us with strong participation to show our community partners how much we appreciate them hosting these donation sites. Every gift you make helps and is appreciated.

Toddles Preschool

19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend Jake’s Diner

2210 US Hwy. 20, Bend Phagan’s Beauty School

1310 NE Cushing Dr., Bend Aspen Ridge Assisted Living

1010 NE Purcell Ln., Bend Whispering Winds Assisted Living

2920 Conners Ave., Bend Bella Studio and Salon

2150 NE Studio Rd, Ste. 6, Bend Farewell Market

19530 Amber Meadow Dr., #140, Bend



For more details on the SI Bend Community Baby Shower, please contact the co-chairs, Arlene Hendrix at 541-617-0079 and Shari Anderson at 541-678-5779 or Arlene Hendrix at 206-612-5973.

Soroptimist – Investing in Dreams

Founded in 1943, Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend) is the longest continuously running women-led service organization in Bend. It is our mission to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. A nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization; Foundation Tax ID #27-0010575

https://www.sibend.org/