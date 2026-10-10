25th Annual Bend Veterans Day Parade

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach invites the community to the 25th Bend Veterans Day Parade at 11am on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in downtown Bend.

This year’s theme, “Saluting Our Veterans: 250 Years of Service and Sacrifice,” commemorates America’s 250th anniversary while honoring veterans of all eras and those currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. COVO produces the parade with support from title sponsor Mid Oregon Credit Union, as well as support in part by the City of Bend.

Serving as Grand Marshal is Joseph W. Sharpe, a 101-year-old Bend resident, U.S. Army Veteran, and World War II veteran whose military career spanned 28 years.

Sharpe began his service in 1943, enlisting in the U.S. Army at age 18. Racial segregation was the official policy of the Armed Forces at the time; therefore, he was limited to support roles rather than combat roles. Sharpe was trained as a stevedore, using specialized skills to load and unload essential war supplies. His wartime responsibilities included moving wounded soldiers to safety during the D-Day invasion in 1944 and guarding German prisoners of war.

With his enlistment set to end in September 1948, Sharpe chose to reenlist following President Harry S. Truman’s issuance of Executive Order 9981 on July 26, 1948, which called for equality of treatment and opportunity in the

U.S. Armed Forces regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin. Sharpe went on to build an extraordinary 28-year military career that included serving with occupation forces in Germany and Japan, supporting peacekeeping efforts in Korea, and preparing future generations of soldiers as an ROTC instructor. He retired in 1971 as a Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Army.

“On Veterans Day, we honor a true patriot, Joe Sharpe, who faced the challenges of segregation during World War II, and we thank him for his 28 years of military service,” said Michele Primiano, executive director of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

The Parade will begin at 11am on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with a fly over by the Civil Air Patrol, followed by the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group leading the procession. The Parade route starts on NW Harmon, proceeds across Newport Avenue Veterans Memorial Bridge, turning south on Wall Street. The Parade then turns west on Franklin Avenue, follows Riverside Avenue along Drake Park, and returns via BW Galveston, concluding at NW Harmon Boulevard.

Community members and the public are invited to participate as participants in the parade, and there is is no registration fee. To register for the parade, please visit www.covo-us.org and visit the Events page for all information and the official registration form, which is due by October 23, 2026.