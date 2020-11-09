3 Different Ways You Could Be Exposed to Asbestos

(image from: https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-and-white-abstract-painting-5723884/ )

The term asbestos is used to refer to at least six naturally occurring fibrous minerals. These minerals are said to be resistant to both heat and fire. Due to its unique properties, asbestos has been used in a lot of practical domains, especially in construction and insulation. This is also used in oil refineries and shipyards.

However, awareness about the dangers of asbestos had been growing since the 1940s. When the asbestos fibers become airborne and inhaled, they may physically damage the lungs and cause permanent health damage. For this reason, regulators stepped in to limit the use of asbestos in many products. Now, this mineral is still allowed in some products for insulation, though in very small amounts.

Still, because of its wide usage in the past and its abundance in the natural world, getting exposed to high levels of asbestos is still very much possible. Here, we look at the ways a person may get asbestos exposure.

Occupational exposure

Even with the dangers associated with it, asbestos is still being used because these minerals are quite cheap. Unfortunately, some usage goes well beyond the legally allowable amounts, and this puts workers in danger. Interestingly, asbestos is sometimes present in protective gear against heat.

If, for example, the asbestos exposure leads to a more serious condition such as mesothelioma, the affected worker can very well sue their employers so that they can ask for proper compensation. Of course, they will have to be certain about contacting a mesothelioma lawyer so that they get the guidance that they need to establish .

Secondary exposure

Workers who go home from their asbestos-contaminated workplaces may unwittingly expose their family members to asbestos. Since the fibers are small enough to go undetected on clothes and hair, family members who interact with the returning worker may inhale them.

It’s important that employers provide their workers with protective clothing when they work on products that use asbestos. These protective items should only be left within the confines of the workplace.

Product exposure

Since it has been discovered that asbestos is damaging to human health, the once widespread use of the mineral is now heavily regulated. Still, this doesn’t mean that the products that still use asbestos are 100% safe. Handlers will still have to exercise caution.

Interestingly, asbestos can also be present in products as non-threatening as baby powder. This product is made from talc. In the natural world, talc and asbestos minerals go together in the same areas. It’s quite easy for talc products to get contaminated by asbestos, especially if the production process isn’t that refined.