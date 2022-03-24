3 Top Tips When Using Two Way Radios

In the UK, two way radios are a popular means of communication in various settings as they allow for direct interactions to help increase efficiency. However, if you’ve never used a two way radio before, you may wonder how to use them as they’re a completely different tool to mobile phones. Even if you’ve used two way radios for a while, you might still benefit from our top tips below, so you can get the best out of your device.

Think Before You Speak

The best way to communicate on a two way radio is concisely. Don’t try to fit too much information into your message otherwise, it can become jumbled for the receiver. Make sure you take time to gather your thoughts and decide what exactly you need to say before transmitting. Sending out clear, short messages is much more beneficial than a drawn-out speech filled with mumbling. If you’ve missed something out, people will ask you questions so try not to worry if you feel your message is too short. The goal is to keep the lines free as much as possible so they can be used when needed.

Try not to use slang as well. You might think it’s a common phrase, but you’ll be surprised at how many people may not know what you’re talking about. Using a two way radio should make communication easier, not harder to decipher. With that being said, you do want to try and learn the different phrases that pertain to two way radios.

Identify Yourself And Use Verbal Cues

It’s good practice to say your name before broadcasting your message. If you’re talking to a wider team, they might not know the sound of your voice instantly and spend more time trying to figure out who you are, rather than listening to your message. It’s also useful to mention who the message is for, so if you end up accidentally broadcasting to the wrong member of the team, they’ll know it’s not intended for them and be able to let you know. Using a sign-off when you’re finished speaking can also help send a verbal cue to the listener that you’re finished, and they can either continue on with their task or respond back to you.

Don’t Interrupt

Two way radios require a little more patience than talking on a mobile phone but they actively encourage you to be a better listener. This is because only one person can transmit at a time, which means you have to listen to their message and wait for them to finish before responding. This method of communication can lead to a better distribution of information as no one is interrupting halfway through. Similarly, the person you’re speaking to may not respond straight away as they’re gathering their thoughts to allow them to respond in a clear, concise way.

Two way radios can take a little practice, but they’re definitely worth the time. Really, they are pretty easy to use, and you should have the hang of them within a day or two. Try to remember the top tips above and you’ll find communicating with a two way radio can be more functional than using a phone!