3 Ways to Get More Solar Clients

If you’re a solar marketer, you would most probably agree that selling solar energy feels wonderful. Besides income generation, which is the reason we all work, seeing a client switch to a renewable energy source leaves you feeling fulfilled. It signifies one less person that doesn’t have to pay outrageous utility bills.

But it’s not always sunshine and roses though. Once in a while, you do notice a reduction in your client flow. When this happens, it is only right that you seek ways to close more sales. In this article, we would look at steps you can take to get more clients. Read carefully so you don’t miss any important information.

Utilize Social Media

We don’t need to stress the importance of social media in this era. If you are observant, you would have noticed that most of the products you use were first seen on social media. This is why you should utilize this space properly. A good place to start would be on platforms like Facebook and Instagram where pictures and videos are utilized. Click here to learn more about the benefits of social media for your business.

If you know how to use these platforms effectively, you could rake in a lot of engagements. These two tips should help you get the most out of social media.

Be consistent

Running a social media account doesn’t end when you create one. Is your presence felt? Are you consistent? Answering these questions would give insight into the credibility of your online presence. Thankfully, creating a strong online presence is easy when you work on your approach.

Start by consistently making uploads about your company. It could be projects you’re currently working on or making before and after photos which are very efficient in selling a brand. You could also enlist the help of a video editor and make flashy videos in line with what the “modern society” likes now.

Follow Trends and Challenges

You might be used to a different method of doing things, but you have to adjust if you want to utilize social media effectively. Every day, new trends and challenges show up on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. These challenges often involve making a video with a popular song and it becomes powerful when you consider the millions of people participating worldwide. By following these trends and participating in challenges, you stand the chance of increasing your brand’s awareness. Visit https://socialbuddy.com/ to learn more about how challenges work on Instagram.

Reward Your Clients

The link between rewards and our brains goes deep into our neural wiring. It has been proven that when a person is given a reward, certain pathways located in our brains are activated. A look into the lives of children shows how this works. Give a child a star sticker for performing well at a task and you see them trying to do even better for another sticker.

Don’t you like getting special discounts after using a platform multiple times? The reward system can be easily applied to your business. Look for ways to incorporate incentives in your pricing model, it could be free maintenance for the first 12 months after they purchase solar panels from you. You could also offer discounts if clients choose a premium package.

One method we would strongly recommend that you use is to reward a client when they refer someone else to you. By utilizing some of these tactics, you should be able to generate more leads and turn them to paying customers.

Run Advertisements

Any good business owner knows that a certain amount of funds needs to be allocated for publicity. While making posts online is a great way for advertising your goods, you need to get a little bit more serious. Start with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. What you need to do is make sponsored posts. With sponsored posts, the platform simply pushes your content to a wider audience. You could have the ability to turn doubt into advantage but first you would need to reach them, right?

You could also consider using other established tech sites and pages. Pay them if necessary to feature you. Are there influencers who have a strong standing in the solar energy space? Hire them and make them brand ambassador. You should also consider using news outlets, magazines, billboards. There are so many choices when it comes to advertising, it’s time to put your business on the map!

Final Thoughts

We hope after reading this article you have learned new approaches that should help you win more clients for your business. By utilizing social media, running advertisements, and giving incentives to your clients, you should witness an increase in your client base.