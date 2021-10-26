3 Ways to Implement Bots in Your Digital Marketing Plan

Image source

Marketing keeps changing and evolving all the time, and the old-fashioned marketing that we all used to know has become obsolete. Nowadays, most marketers focus on digital marketing which is getting more and more popular. After all, the global digital ad spend is expected to reach $389 billion in 2021 .

To create the best digital campaigns, professionals are taking advantage of modern web robots, or bots, and they’re using them to automate a majority of daily operations. By using bots, you can take care of repetitive tasks while enjoying the benefits of having those tasks completed.

And here’s where to implement these bots.

Social Media Bots

Social media bots are software or algorithms that automate tasks with the help of artificial intelligence. Depending on the type of bot you use and the platform you use it on, you can program it to do various activities that will help grow your social media pages.

Some of these activities include:

Providing simple customer service and answers to uncomplicated questions.

Using algorithms to deliver relevant content to each user.

Sending personalized messages to followers and customers.

Collecting invaluable customer data.

Providing reports in real-time that can later be used for analytics.

Facilitating sales, upselling, and cross-selling products.

Sending product information and purchase confirmation to customers.

Since social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are extremely popular among marketers, there are a plethora of social media bots on the market. One of the most popular bots is Trusy, an Instagram growth tool.

However, while it has some benefits, most users have noticed that Trusy brings some fake followers they ultimately lose. This is why a lot of people have started using Trusy alternatives that are more affordable and do a better job.

Customer Support Bots

Building customer loyalty and providing the people who do business with you with an amazing experience plays a major role in growing a business and increasing profits. And while a regular human customer support agent will always be a necessary part of any company, you can outsource a majority of queries to customer support bots, or chatbots.

There are multiple reasons to have a customer support chatbot, and better marketing is certainly one of them. In fact, chatbots can automate a big part of the marketing process and enable you to connect with your customers.

Keep in mind that a chatbot can’t hold a meaningful and complicated conversation, but it can still provide some simple answers. And a lot of potential customers engage with your brand to find out more about a product or service you’re offering.

A good digital marketing strategy also includes the use of a great chatbot that allows you to bridge the gap between marketing and sales. Chatbots make collecting data and customer information easy and effortless while also finding qualified leads.

In fact, as much as 55% of businesses that use chatbots generate more high-quality leads.

Some ways you can use chatbots include:

Gathering data and initial information from potential customers before striking up a more meaningful conversation.

Automatically scheduling sales, onboarding, or marketing service calls.

Sending customers an automatic greeting as soon as they land on your website.

Providing answers to frequently asked questions.

Personalization Bots

During the days of old-school marketing, marketers would try to get their products and services in front of as many people as possible, focusing on the message itself and the reach it had. But modern marketing cares more about reaching the right audience.

Today’s consumers aren’t interested in an advertisement if it’s not targeted especially at them and personalized. In fact, personalization is important in all stages of the customer’s buyer journey, but especially while you’re still trying to draw them in with your marketing strategy.

You can often find personalization bots in online stores that track what the website visitor is doing. According to their browsing and previous shopping experiences, the bot can provide personalized suggestions. You can see these bots as your online shopping assistants that get the right products in front of the right people.

Of course, this is just one example of a personalization bot, and you can find many more. Even chatbots are personalization bots in a way because they collect important data about customers through each conversation, becoming the perfect assistant for customers throughout their buyer journey.

Conclusion

Digital marketing is taking over the business world, and bots are taking over the world in general. As technology continues to grow and evolve, marketers will have more and more types of tech to implement into their strategy, bots are just the beginning.

But if you don’t implement bots into your digital marketing plan, you will fall behind because this is something most of your competitors have already done.