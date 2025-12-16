$300,000 Grant from The Ford Family Foundation Supports Pathways for Rural Youth with Heart of Oregon Corps

(Heart of Oregon Corps staff tour the new campus building under construction | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps is honored to announce a transformative $300,000 grant from The Ford Family Foundation in support of developing our region’s first youth workforce development campus. The campus is currently under construction in Redmond and slated to open in the fall of 2026.

“Strong rural communities don’t emerge overnight — they grow from stewarding resources in support of organizations like Heart of Oregon, who are already providing solutions to local and regional issues,” said Kelly Warner, associate program officer at The Ford Family Foundation. “We are proud to walk alongside Heart of Oregon as they remove barriers to opportunity, and the young people they serve can help their communities thrive.”

Each year, Heart of Oregon hires and trains more than 200 young people ages 16–24, and 67% of them come from rural communities throughout Central Oregon. The new campus will serve as a central hub where these young people can access consistent instruction, hands-on training, supportive services, and career exploration — all under one roof. To ensure that opportunity remains within reach of the most geographically isolated youth, Heart of Oregon will continue operating satellite sites and coordinated transportation options.

The Foundation’s grant contributes to an overall construction budget of $7.3 million. Since October, Heart of Oregon has led a focused fall fund drive for the Legacy 25 capital campaign, with mailings and four phone banks culminating on Giving Tuesday, which alone raised nearly $35,000. Thanks to the generosity of major and individual donors, the remaining funding gap now stands at $1.25 million. Donors are invited to visit hoccampus.org to learn more, schedule a hard hat tour, and make a contribution by December 31 to help close this gap and bring this project to completion.

“We are deeply grateful for The Ford Family Foundation’s support of our efforts to re-engage youth and young adults in education and to prepare them for meaningful careers,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “Their investment creates a profound ripple effect in our rural communities. Our graduates go on to become leaders, strengthening their communities and contributing to the vitality of our regional economy.”

This investment comes at a pivotal time. Across Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, 33% of young adults ages 16-24 are not currently in the labor force, and 11.6% of those remain unemployed. Many face barriers including generational poverty, housing instability, substance abuse, and limited access to mentors or family support.

The new campus will address these challenges head-on by providing equitable access to education, skills training, and wraparound support — laying the groundwork for a more resilient future workforce and stronger rural communities.

Heart of Oregon is grateful to the major donors to the project including The Autzen Foundation, The Bend Foundation, The Clark Family Legacy Foundation, The Collins Foundation, The Crevier Family Foundation, Deschutes County, First Interstate Bank Foundation, Ford Family Foundation, Hayden Homes, Healy Foundation, Joseph and Elizabeth Hoffart Charitable Foundation, Les Schwab, The Max and Marie Anna Richter Family Fund of OCF, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, PGE Foundation, R&H Construction, The Rosendin Foundation, The Roundhouse Foundation, The State of Oregon, and Tykeson Family Foundation.

Learn more and make a donation to this visionary campus campaign on the Legacy 25 website.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and warehousing logistics. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now!

About The Ford Foundation:

The Ford Family Foundation believes in the power of rural communities. It is a private, nonprofit foundation proudly headquartered in Roseburg, Oregon, serving rural Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. Its investments through grants, scholarships and community building create the conditions so that children have the family, educational and community supports they need to succeed in life.

heartoforegon.org • tfff.org