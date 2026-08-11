350 Deschutes & OSU-Cascades Host the Go Clean Energy Conference in Bend

Support and learn more about the move from fossil fuels to clean energy at the annual Go Clean Energy conference!

The Go Clean Energy conference, hosted by 350 Deschutes, is a one-day event that brings together speakers from government, nonprofit, and commercial organizations to talk about clean energy initiatives, incentives, and best practices. It focuses on panels on electrification, advocacy, building affordability, and clean energy policy. It is the perfect time to learn more about clean energy in the Pacific Northwest and to network with other industry leaders in the clean energy space. The event is open to everyone. Professionals, community members, listing renters, property managers, and those who are just curious to learn more are all welcome.

Join the Go Clean Energy Conference in Bend on September 18 at OSU-Cascades, Edward J. Ray Hall, 1500 SW Chandler Avenue. To find out more and register, please visit our website at 350deschutes.org/gce.

Based in Bend, the nonprofit 350 Deschutes focuses on climate action and a livable future for all through advocacy, education, and policy. A large focus in recent years has been on decarbonization and fossil fuel resistance, as seen in electrification work and support. Working with communities and different organizations across Central Oregon, 350 Deschutes wants increased options and a just transition for all people.

350deschutes.org • osucascades.edu