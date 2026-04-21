$385,250 in Scholarships to be Awarded to Students This Wednesday Evening

Sisters High School students will be awarded $385,250 in scholarships during Sisters GRO’s annual Senior Celebration this Wednesday evening.

The event begins at 7pm at Sisters High School, where 68 graduating seniors and their families will gather as scholarship recipients are announced.

Sisters GRO, an independent nonprofit founded in 2006, partners with local donors each year to support students pursuing higher education and career training.

This marks a milestone year for the organization:

Awarding a record $385,250 in scholarships, up $30,000 from last year

Distributing 152 individual awards among 68 students (up from 140 awards in 2025)

Increasing the minimum award from $500 to $1,500

Launching a new Endowed Scholarship Fund

Introducing eight new scholarships

Surpassing $3.4 million in total scholarships awarded since inception

“Lives will be changed this Wednesday evening,” said Tim Ross, chair of the Sisters GRO Board of Directors. “Every single applicant will receive meaningful support for their future educational plans.”

Scholarships support a wide range of post-graduation paths, including community college, four-year universities and trade schools. Awards are funded by local nonprofits, private donors and area businesses, with students pursuing fields ranging from aviation and culinary arts to science, education and the skilled trades.

Following the ceremony, a reception will allow students and their families to connect with the donors who make these scholarships possible.

“The generosity of the Sisters community is truly remarkable,” said Executive Director Regan Robert. “This level of support reflects a deep commitment to education and to helping local students pursue their dreams.”

The Senior Celebration will take place at Sisters High School, 1700 W McKinney Butte Road.

About Sisters GRO:

Founded in 2008 by community members, every spring Sisters GRO awards local high school senior scholarships in support of their higher education. The organization has supported over 1,500 student’s higher education ambitions.

sistersgro.org