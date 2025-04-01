Join us for a special screening of a festival favorite 399: Queen of the Tetons’! The film will be followed by an extended conversation with director Elizabeth Leiter.

For nearly two decades, Grizzly 399 has been a fixture in Grand Teton National Park. Known only by her research number, 399 has captivated photographers since 2007, becoming the world’s most famous — and photographed — grizzly in the world. The film follows 399 as she struggles to raise her cubs in the face of human encroachment, a rapidly changing climate, and threat of losing her protection under the Endangered Species Act. 399: Queen of the Tetons examines an urgent and contentious debate over the future of an iconic American species through the life of one exceptional mama bear.

