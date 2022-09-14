3PL Business Container Tracking With API: All You Should Know

Modern supply chain management largely depends on tracking containers with API. With API, you can easily follow the status of your shipping container. With API, you can deal with issues faster and in real-time. This reduces costs and offers better visibility on the side of your customers. Along those lines, here are key things about container tracking API you should know.

What’s Container Tracking?

Container tracking entails getting information regarding the location of goods in transit. Using API gives you quick, real-time updates about the location and status of your container shipment. It gives information such as where it’s heading, the current port, and the destination port. It also specifies cargo type. API streamlines operations within the transportation process.

The Process

API relies on AIS (which stands for Automated Identification Systems ) to track your container. According to experts, almost all ships are equipped with AIS. AIS gives real-time updates when it comes to location. Location is measured using latitudes and longitudes.

The work of the AIS transponder is to send, receive, and interpret information between the vessel and AIS stations. The communication happens through the satellite network.

Ways of Tracking Container Ships

There are many ways through which you can track your containers. These include:

API Services

This allows you to receive real-time updates about your container. With the help of an API endpoint, you can rest assured that you’ll be notified of your voyage status. It’s an effective way to monitor your vehicles and cargo. And this enables you to devise a customized solution that perfectly matches your business requirements.

GPS/ Satellite Tracking

These devices are often attached to the exterior of your container. Immediately after the journey commences, you’ll start receiving updates about its location through the satellite constellation .

Online Tracking

Certain websites provide online tracking platforms. There’s a search option that helps you to locate your vehicle. Alternatively, you can utilize the interactive map to track your cargo. However, it’s important to note that online tracking isn’t that easy. It may not give accurate information. Tracking online comes with its negative sides. They include:

You are not guaranteed accurate timelines

Cases of missing data

It brings slow updates

The Benefits of API Container Tracking

Modern ships are migrating to API tracking systems. API is modern, interoperable, and accurate. This form of data communication relies on internet API-powered apps. With a smartphone, you can access this app. Here are the top reasons why you should switch from EDI to APIs:

Instantaneous Data Exchange

Unlike EDI, API gives you instantaneous data exchange. You can easily track your shipment in real-time. The communication within API protocols is fast and accurate.

Faster, Cost Effective

Unlike EDI, which is costly to implement, API is cost-effective. Setting up a connection is quick and fast. This means that you pay less and get quicker services. Using API doesn’t require special skills. With basic skills, you can track your container.

Better Customer Experience

Real-time updates and better visibility will improve customer experience .

The Bottom-Line

Provide improved visibility on the side of your customers with API container tracking. Give your customers real-time updates regarding the status of your containers. Tell your customers the exact arrival time of goods with API container tracking. The above guide will help you understand everything about API container tracking.