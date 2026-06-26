4 Biggest Mistakes Startup Founders Make During Their First Year

The first year of running a startup is hard. Most founders come in with a great idea, a lot of energy, and, well, that’s often where the preparation ends. The mistakes made in those early months aren’t always obvious in the moment, but they have a habit of catching up with you fast. Here are four of the biggest ones to watch out for.

Hiring Too Fast

A lot of founders treat hiring like a finish line. Get the team in place, tick the box, move on. But bringing people on too early drains your runway before you’ve even figured out what you’re building. On the flip side, trying to do everything yourself for too long burns you out and slows everything down.

The sweet spot is harder to find than it sounds. You want people who can grow with the company, not just fill a seat right now. Take your time with the first few hires. They set the tone for everything that comes after.

Ignoring the Numbers Until It’s Too Late

Founders love building. They’re less keen on spreadsheets. That’s understandable, but avoiding the financials is one of the fastest ways to find yourself in trouble without seeing it coming.

You don’t need to be an accountant. You do need to know your burn rate, your runway, and roughly when you’ll need more money. A lot of first-year founders only look at their bank balance when something feels wrong. By then, the options are limited and the stress is through the roof.

Set a weekly habit of looking at your numbers, even if it’s just a quick check-in. It won’t take long once you get used to it.

Underestimating Relationships Outside the Product

This one catches a lot of technically-minded founders off guard. You can build something genuinely good and still struggle if you’ve neglected the relationships around it. Investors, advisors, potential partners, early customers — these people need to be kept in the loop, made to feel involved, and communicated with consistently.

Poor stakeholder management is one of those things that doesn’t feel urgent until it suddenly is. A frustrated investor who hasn’t heard from you in three months. A key advisor who quietly disengages. An early customer who needed a response and didn’t get one. These things compound. The founders who do well early on tend to treat relationships with the same seriousness they give their product.

Pivoting Based on Noise

The feedback will come in from everywhere in year one. Customers, friends, random people at networking events, that one LinkedIn comment. And some of it will be good. A lot of it won’t. The problem is that when you’re still figuring things out, it’s genuinely hard to tell the difference.

Founders who pivot too often or change course every time they get a piece of negative feedback rarely build momentum. You end up chasing a moving target and exhausting your team in the process. Real signals tend to be consistent. It comes up more than once, from more than one source, and it matches what you’re actually seeing in the data.

Not every piece of criticism deserves a strategic response. Learning to filter is a skill, and it takes time to develop.

Year one is really about surviving long enough to learn. The founders who make it through tend to be the ones who stay honest with themselves, keep their relationships strong, and resist the urge to react to everything at once. Get those basics right, and you’ve already got a head start on most.