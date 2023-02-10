4 Qualities To Look for When Hiring a Commercial Electrician

When deciding to hire a commercial electrician, it’s essential that you find the right person for the job. Good commercial electricians need a good mixture of technical ability, a strong work ethic, and strong interpersonal skills. This article is going to discuss four professional and personal qualities that you should always look out for when you’re hiring a commercial electrician.

Technical Understanding

Commercial electricians need to have a deep understanding of electrical systems, codes, and regulations. This requires a solid education and training in electrical theory, as well as hands-on experience installing, repairing, and maintaining electrical systems. Commercial electricians also have to stay current with changes in the electrical industry and be familiar with new technologies and equipment. Ideally, you want the commercial electrician you’ve hired to be passionate and well-informed about the trade they’re working in and be aware of their particular areas of expertise. You do not want to hire a cowboy electrician, looking to take advantage of your money.

Good Communication Skills

All types of electricians need to be strong communicators, but as a commercial electrician , the person you’ve hired needs to be able to communicate effectively with everyone from business owners to fellow tradespeople to contractors. It’s also essential that a commercial electrician can simply and clearly explain complex electrical issues to people who might be unaware of these technicalities. It’s also very important to be able to work as part of a team. So much of the job is about building and maintaining relationships with clients, so if they’re not a friendly and professional figure, it’s probably a bad sign. Read reviews from previous customers to ensure that they had a great experience working with them.

Attention to Detail

It’s absolutely essential that a commercial electrician is meticulous in their work and paying close attention to detail at all times. Mistakes in electrical installations can have serious consequences, so commercial electricians must take great care to ensure that all systems and equipment are installed and functioning correctly. This is a highly skilled profession in which they are often dealing with large, complex electrical systems, so if they’re the type to be lax and easily distracted with details, they’re definitely not cut out for the job.

Physical Dexterity

Commercial electricians must be physically able to perform tasks that require reaching, bending, and working in confined spaces. They need to be comfortable working at heights, in awkward positions, and in difficult conditions. Physical dexterity, strength, and hand-eye coordination are essential skills . While there aren’t any formal tests of physical fitness that a new commercial electrician is required to pass in order to become qualified, it’s certainly the case that, in practice, a certain baseline of fitness and dexterity is required to properly complete their roles. So you’re ideally looking for someone who exercises and maintains a healthy diet.

Of course, it is important not to pass judgment. If they hit the above three qualities, you can be certain that they are the right person for the job, even if you don’t know their physical dexterity. The main thing is that they communicate well with you and have the technical skills required to do the job correctly and safely.