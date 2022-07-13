4 Steps For Building A Customer Incentive Program

Having loyal customers is the primary source of continuous revenue for most businesses. However, it takes a lot of determination and time for entrepreneurs to gain the trust of their previous and existing clients ultimately. In addition, the preferences of most consumers change whenever there are new trends, so companies need to adapt to retain customer loyalty.

To encourage the loyalty of customers, business owners need to establish a client-driven customer incentive program. These incentives are valuable rewards that organizations offer their clients for completing specific brand-creation behaviors. Companies implementing this program make their customers feel more appreciated and emotionally connected with their brand.

This article provides four crucial steps in developing a client incentive program.

1. Set Objectives

All organizational plans start with setting objectives to achieve the measurable goals of a company. The same approach applies to creating a customer incentive program, so everything in your checklist will focus on achieving customer loyalty. Once you have these elements, you enable your team to work towards a similar goal and keep them aligned with your initiatives once they encounter efficiencies in the process.

The promotional campaigns of this program will rely on the goals you intend your initiative to achieve. Some common objectives organizational leaders want to reach include retaining new customers, rewarding existing clients, and driving lifetime value. After defining the goals of your incentive program, you can encourage specific shopper behaviors and enhance targeted administrative areas.

You may reward your clients for particular behaviors, such as actively engaging with your company on social media platforms or purchasing a limited-edition product. Alternatively, you may incentivize them to produce positive product reviews, visit your store, or spend a minimum amount of money. Once you determine which actions successfully meet your requirements, you can partner with the AirMiles incentive program or other similar websites to gain adequate resources to achieve your program goals.

2. Choose Incentives

Another essential element in developing a customer incentive program is the reward itself. Ultimately, you want your offers to appeal to the preferences of your ideal clients so you can ensure it matches their needs. After implementing this strategy, this desirable reward urges your audience to want to engage with your brand and purchase more goods, which fosters loyalty.

The rewards you develop and offer must provide value to your clients without significantly affecting your financial budget. You should consider what excites your clients by trying reward incentives like small tokens, store credit, exclusive items, and gift cards. You may provide them with a special card they can use for receiving discounts and include informative insights on its back.

3. Determine The Right Approach To Running Your Program

After choosing enticing incentives, you’ll have to decide whether you prefer running this program manually or using digital software. For traditional methods, you’ll have to delegate the manual customer loyalty behavior tracking tasks to your staff, which can be vulnerable to errors. If your employee couldn’t reward your valued clients with tangible incentives, you might lose your existing customers, and the program would fail.

To ensure the efficiency and accuracy of the incentivization process, you need to automate it using a credible loyalty program software. This innovative technology is powerful enough to integrate your existing point of sale (POS) and corporate website. Once these elements are joined together, this tool stores all sensitive member details, automatically incentivizes points, and conducts program performance evaluation.

Since this modern technology is valuable in the success of your customer incentive program , you must invest in a credible one. You need to consider many elements as you choose from a wide selection of loyalty software options in the marketplace. You have to assess if the provider has the flexibility of incentive structure, reasonable pricing, program customization, and integrations.

4. Promote The Latest Program

After successfully following the first three steps in developing the program, you must let your target audience know about it. With that, you must allow your in-house marketing team so they can help you to promote these new offers and attract the right customers. In addition, they’ll ensure to establish a promotional strategy that matches the needs and resources of your organization to make it more cost-effective.

Your marketing team might choose social media to find a wider audience across various platforms by holding an online contest. They may also produce and publish informative content about it so they can encourage your ideal audience to engage with the advertisement actively. Alternatively, they may use email marketing to send out an attractive customer satisfaction survey to your newsletter subscription list to communicate with your ideal audience.

Key Takeaway

As a business owner, you must provide your existing clients with enough reason to continue buying your products and services. With that, you need to develop a customer incentive program by following these four steps. Once you start implementing it, you can encourage the loyalty of your consumers and urge them to engage more with your online brand.