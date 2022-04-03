4 Steps to Take After a Personal Injury

Lingering personal injuries may leave you, or a loved one, struggling. Whether these physical damages are short-term or permanent, the financial implications can be devastating. Let our team of experienced personal injury attorneys fight for the highest compensation possible to help you recover.

I’m Hurt. What Next?

Seek Immediate Medical Care

According to https://sevafirm.com/, your health is of the utmost priority, so make sure to get quality medical care as soon as possible. The last thing you want is to have permanent damage, or even suffer death. While your injuries may not seem life-threatening, let a medical professional ensure you have no serious underlying issues as a result of the injury. Examples of such can include concussions, whiplash, and abdominal injury. Make sure to follow your doctor’s orders so that you cannot be blamed for failing to mitigate damages.

Report the Incident to Law Enforcement

Reporting the injury-causing incident to law enforcement serves the purpose of establishing a chain of evidence. A police report can describe the incident in detail, and holds credibility due to its official source. Furthermore, a police report should include contact information for other involved parties so that you don’t have to gather it yourself. Speaking directly to an officer of the law rather than other involved parties can also prevent inaccurate claims being made against you.

Contact an Attorney

As harrispersonalinjury.com explains, once you’ve taken the necessary steps you can on your own, call your personal injury attorney to fight for you. After discussing the details of the incident, we can help decide whether or not a valid case can be presented. Every case is different, so timelines and costs of litigation may vary. However, you can count on us going the extra mile to secure what is owed to you.

Participate in Your Case

During our investigation, you can assist us by providing accurate and detailed evidence regarding your case. Write down your memory of the incident, moment by moment, as soon as possible after it occurs. The longer you wait, the less accurate your account may be. You should also keep documents for any expenses you incur, including doctor visits, prescriptions, medical equipment, home care, loss of wages, and even pain and suffering caused to yourself or any caretakers. Any fees incurred by seeking legal counsel can also be factored into your total amount of losses.

If you’ve suffered an injury as the result of someone else’s negligence, you may be entitled to significant financial compensation. During your case review, an attorney will review the facts of your case, determine the presence of the other party’s negligence, and discuss your legal options.