4 Things to Include in a Travel Kit and Why You Should Have One

Putting together a travel kit is a great idea, regardless of how far you’re traveling or where you plan to go.

Thankfully, in our modern world, traveling is safer than it’s ever been.

Between public transportation, safe lodging options, and a stable society where law and order, for the most part, keep violence and criminal danger to a minimum—people are free to travel (and are safer doing it) than ever before.

With that being said, it’s still a good idea to think about the possibility of things going wrong—and putting together a travel kit to prepare you for possible unforeseen situations could be instrumental in helping to make an unexpected problem turn out to be much less of a problem than it could have been.

Why You Should Carry A Travel Kit

You should carry a travel kit with you because you never know what you’ll run into.

Think about it.

When you travel, you plan out almost everything. Your company’s mileage policy , your itinerary, your stops, your timeline, your budget, etc.

You plan for just about everything that you know will happen, right?

Well, what about the things that you can’t foresee?

You could face transportation breakdowns, inclement weather, or less than desirable circumstances that could quite simply, at any point, threaten to throw a wrench into your detailed plan.

Of course, you have to travel light—and you can’t pack everything to prepare for absolutely every occasion.

But you can do the best with the space you have.

So in this post, you’re going to learn about four essential items that you’ll most likely want to bring with you if you plan to embark on a traveling adventure.

1. A First Aid Kit

Nobody wants to imagine that they may get injured while traveling.

But sometimes, unfortunately, it happens.

This may be even more true if you plan to do something that carries a bit of risk.

For example, if you plan to go hiking, mountain climbing, canoeing, scuba diving, etc.

These are fun activities that can really make your adventures enjoyable and memorable.

However, they’re also activities that can expose you to at least a certain amount of risk.

Therefore, it’s always a good idea to bring a first aid kit with you whenever you travel.

Need some help figuring out what to put in it? Check out this checklist for a great starting point.

2. Cold Weather Clothing

In certain climates, you may not need to worry about this quite as much.

For example, if you’re adventuring in Florida, you may not need to bring winter boots, mittens, or a parka with you.

However, it’s always a good idea to pack some warm clothing that could help you to deal with temperatures when they fall to the lower end of the spectrum.

Even packing an extra hoodie and a pair of gloves can make a huge difference.

3. A Flashlight

Regardless of where you travel, there’s going to be a certain percentage of your time that’s going to be spent in the dark.

This isn’t such a big deal when you have modern streetlights and a cell phone to help you illuminate your path.

However, sometimes, certain situations may call for a bit more.

It never hurts to pack a full-fledged, powerful, battery-operated flashlight, just in case.

4. Rain Gear

Rain is another inclement weather possibility that can really throw a wrench into your plans.

What if your two day hike gets interrupted by a downpour?

Well, packing some simple rain gear (even if it’s just a cheap emergency poncho) could make all the difference.

It could spell the difference between needing to walk around soaking wet for a day, or staying dry and comfortable as you continue your adventure.

Conclusion

If there’s one thing that you can say about traveling, it is that it’s filled with the unexpected.

This is partly the source of the fun of it, to be honest!

But it’s also why it can really pay to pack a travel kit that prepares you for unforeseen emergencies.

So pack that kit, and then get ready to hit the open trail with the confidence of knowing that you’re prepared for every (likely) possible scenario.