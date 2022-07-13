4 Tips for Switching Colleges

Some people thrive in a new environment, while others go into a state of complete panic. If you’re debating whether to switch schools or not, here are four quick tips that may help you make the decision that works best for you.

1. Ask the professors

Professors are often flexible enough to offer a student extra assistance, early test dates, or alternative ways of completing assignments. If you have the option of taking the same course at both schools, this may be one way you can try out a school before committing to a full degree program.

When it comes down to it, if you’re really having trouble with a course, your GPA will suffer no matter where you take it. Once again: ask your professors for help.

If your experience at one school wasn’t up to par, don’t simply transfer just anywhere.

2. Actually try to get into the school

Everyone wants to know how they can get into their college of choice. If you received a good grade in the required class but didn’t receive an acceptance letter, don’t automatically assume it’s too late. If you received an acceptance letter but your grade isn’t up to par, then it may be worth going back and reworking the material until you are sure that you are ready to move forward with enrollment. When you are considering moving schools, you need to identify the acceptance criteria your new school uses; for example, CampusReel’s college transfer acceptance rate for CU Boulder provides details on their requirements.

3. Do your research

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any school that will tell you all of the information you need upfront, but there is plenty of information out there if you look for it. Be sure to read reviews about the school online. Check out the head faculty for a list of their credentials and look at the facilities to see how well equipped they are for your needs.

If you’re graduating from college, then chances are you already know what type of job market your degree will prepare you for. Transferring schools can be a smart move if you know where your career goals are leading you next and that a degree from that institution will help get you there more efficiently.

4. Don’t rush into it

You need to take a step back and ask yourself: honestly, could I be happy if my degree came from this school? If you’re transferring schools because of extra work or a difficult class, ask yourself: do I have an opportunity to retake the course or work with my professors to make sure that I am prepared for what’s next?

If you find an opportunity that can help you build your resumé while still fulfilling your goals at the current institution, then it may be worth sticking it out. A well-rounded resumé is never something to take lightly.

There is always a temptation to take the easy way out, but sometimes, it can be smart to invest a little more time in your education and experience the benefits of working toward your goals. Leaving school with too low a GPA might feel like an insurmountable obstacle, but it’s not impossible to get back on track. If you can’t work around an unfulfilling class, then maybe you should reevaluate what you’re signing up for. It takes time, effort, and hard work to do well in school.