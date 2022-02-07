4 Ways To Burglar-Proof Your Home

Gone are the days when you can leave your homes unlocked or your windows open without anyone bothering to even go near your gate. Based on 2017 statistics, 67.2% of residential burglaries took place in the United States alone. Burglaries accounted for about 18.2% of the estimated number of property crimes. With global economic instability felt in many parts of the world, many individuals are losing their jobs, with some resorting to burglary and theft, hence the continued increased rate in these crimes.

Your security right within your home is of utmost importance. As is often the case, prevention is better than feeling sorry in the end. Locking all your doors is just the first step. There’s an abundance of security systems, add-ons, and helpful tips to make your home safer and more secure than it currently is. This article will tackle these tips.

Thus, if you want to know more about burglar-proofing your home, read on and find out.

Enhance Door Security

Locking your door is the first and easiest defense against burglary and theft, but does everyone take this seriously? Burglars are always searching for easy targets, and an unlocked door does just that to make your home more vulnerable. Therefore, it’s a good call to keep the doors locked. It’s also advisable to inspect all your exterior doors to ensure that the hinges are protected, the door frames are firm, and that burglars can’t reach your mail slot to unlock doors.

Likewise, some devices can keep track of your doors. One example is a door alarm that can warn you if an unannounced guest tries to open up your door. Another device you can use is a smart lock that can automatically schedule locking at a specific time.

In addition, you should strengthen your door against physical attacks like burglar kicks. To do this, you can:

Get 3-inch screws for your hinges and strike plates. These will help to bite into the stud, which can be helpful against kicking attacks.

Insert a metal sleeve around the lock hardware of your door. Have an extended steel strike plate that lines your entire door jamb.

Consider adding a door security bar.

If you’re thinking of having a door security bar installed, you can check them from Fighting Chance Solutions to ensure a safer home.

Hide Important Items

Keeping your valuables away from others’ eyes is another way to prevent burglars and thieves from choosing your home as a target. The presence of expensive materials in the yard or those seen through the windows can easily lure burglars. Avoid leaving your gas grill or other electronic appliances in your lawn or any other area visible from the street. Other valuable items to keep hidden are jewelry, purses, and cash. You should also consider closing your garage door and hiding your car there, especially if it’s a luxury vehicle. Likewise, you can add curtains and blinds to the windows to keep away prying eyes.

Install A Home Security System

Your home must have a security system in place. A home security system can be a DIY system with professional monitoring and home automation. When it comes to security systems, there are many high-quality options available, and they can cater to every type of budget and level of protection. However, it’s vital to know which ones suit your needs. You can also start a home security evaluation by connecting with your local police department to see the neighborhood crime statistics.

Here are some factors to consider when deciding to have a security system:

DIY installation vs. professional installation

Extras such as carbon monoxide and smoke monitoring

Monthly costs of the security system

Smart home capabilities

Have Proper Lighting

One of the things that burglars consider when choosing a house to break into is the presence of bright lights both inside and outside the property. It’s no secret that places that are not well lit are where theft usually occurs. This means that a dimly lit yard will make your home vulnerable. Poor lighting also hinders other neighbors and passers-by from knowing what’s going on inside your property. Therefore, a well-lit area house is crucial to its security. It helps to signal burglars that the house is occupied by people.

There are appropriate lights you can choose for your homes. Consider keeping these lights turned on if you’ll be out of the house for a long time. The best areas to have lights turned on when leaving your house are those in the living room and the visible windows from the outside. In the same manner, you should also add spotlights in your yard. Most spotlights come with motion sensors that automatically turn on the lights when there’s motion detected near your house. The last thing to consider is to remind the local officials to push for better lighting if there are insufficient street lights in your neighborhood. You may also suggest the same thing with your homeowners’ association.

Moreover, you can keep your outdoor security lights more effective with the following tips:

Save energy by using solar-powered lights.

Set schedules with your smart light bulbs.

Put your outdoor lights on a timer using a smart outlet.

Final Thoughts

Times have changed from when we can still leave our homes unlocked. Residential burglaries have become rampant in some places, and this has made homeowners concerned about the safety not only of their belongings but their lives as well. This is where home security systems come in. Aside from securing your safety from the inside, it is also critical to project a burglar-proof view for anyone from outside your home.

As burglary and theft can indeed be worrying, enhancing your home security has thereby become increasingly essential for any property. This article has presented some ways to ensure the safety of your home so you’ll have peace of mind whenever you leave for work, personal errands, or even family vacations. After all, it’s always better to prepare beforehand than be regretful if something unfortunate happens, which could have otherwise been prevented in the first place.