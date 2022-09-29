41st Annual Soroptimist International of Bend Holiday Wreath & Evergreen Sale September 26 to October 27

It’s hard to believe on this beautiful day, but it’s true! Holidays are just around the corner. Make your holiday shopping easy, stress free and donate to worthy cause at the same time. Soroptimist International of Bend is offering fresh from Oregon forests wreaths, centerpieces, garlands and more. The 41st Soroptimist Holiday Wreath & Evergreen Fundraiser begins September 26 and runs until October 27, 2022.

Beautiful holiday creations from Teufel’s Holly Farm (established in 1890 in Oregon) are easily ordered online after viewing the choices at sibend.org. Holiday sales information is also available through e-mail at wreaths@sibend.org or by calling 541-420-3296.

Would you like to send a little bit of Oregon greenery to family and friends? Wonderful direct shipment options are available and prices include shipping costs.

Sales are from September 26 to October 27, 2022, so please place your orders soon.

For local delivery, Soroptimist members, of course, continue to personally bring your order to your home after Thanksgiving.

Celebrating Community Service Since 1943:

Service never goes out of style. Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, offering educational awards to local students, plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, Dawn’s House, REACH, the Loft and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs, “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking, especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact info@sibend.org. Soroptimist International of Bend Est. 1943

sibend.org