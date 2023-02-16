49 Years of Sisters Country

(Photo courtesy of Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce)

In 2023, the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce is in its 49th year of proudly serving Sisters Country. Sisters Country, including the charming town of Sisters, quaint Camp Sherman, Suttle Lake, Black Butte Ranch, Aspen Lakes Golf Course and Hoodoo Ski Area, all where Central Oregon starts, is a destination like no other. It is an expanse of majestic and inspiring natural beauty reaching from the town of Sisters to the panoramic Pacific Crest Trail. Sisters is the perfect place to explore Central Oregon from. It is possible to experience outdoor adventure, unique shopping, great restaurants, breweries, and many cultural experiences including the world-renowned Sisters Rodeo, Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, Sisters Folk Festival, and the Sisters Harvest Faire.

On the edge of town, the Deschutes National Forest offers a 1.6 million-acre playground laced with miles and miles of trails, rivers, lakes, wilderness areas, scenic drives and vistas, clean air, and star-filled nights. Sisters Country offers lodging choices from rustic cabins to simple campgrounds or world class resorts, all within minutes of downtown Sisters. If you come for a visit – we think you will want to kick off your boots and stay a while.

The Sisters Chamber produces the Sisters Harvest Faire. The annual Sisters Harvest Faire brings together artists and visitors from all over the Northwest. It is an opportunity for the Sisters’ community to enjoy a weekend of art, live music, and great food. Over more than 40 years, this event has grown from a few vendors in an empty lot, then moving to the park, then to Hood Avenue, to exploding in growth after moving over to Main Avenue a few years ago. The idea for the event came from our founding retail merchants with the goal of bringing folks to town in the quieter season. After many decades, their vision for a world-class shoulder season event has been the mainstay of assisting in growth and economic prosperity during a time when revenues quickly dwindle after the busy summer season. After many years, the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce took over the event and built on the previous success of the retailers who started the event two decades earlier. This year, the show is scheduled for October 7-8 on Main Avenue in Sisters. There will be free live music on both days. We look forward to seeing you for the 2023 Sisters Harvest Faire!

Tournament Baseball is coming to beautiful Sisters, Oregon. On June 24-25, 2023, Sisters Country will welcome a new event produced by the Sisters Chamber — Sisters Country Tournament Baseball. This is youth travel baseball with age divisions 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, and 14U. Games will run all day Saturday and Sunday, with round robin play on Saturday and double elimination play on Sunday, when the Tournament Champions will be determined. There are no admission fees for spectators. Games will run on five fields located at the Sisters High School and the Sisters Middle School. Central Oregon has experienced an explosion in youth travel baseball in recent years and the demand for local tournaments is increasing. Parents and coaches are looking for ways to play more games for less cost. Staying local for some of these tournaments allows them to meet this goal. Come out and enjoy some fun, competitive baseball!

For more information about Sisters Country Tournaments, the Sisters Harvest Faire and everything Sisters Country, please visit SistersCountry.com.

