4th of July Pet Safety Tips

The days surrounding the 4th of July is the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s (HSCO) busiest week of the year. Families need to be prepared to keep pets safe at home from the sounds of neighborhood and the professional fireworks displays that will take place on July 4 around 10pm at Pilot Butte State Park, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, La Pine Frontier Days, Prineville and Madras.

There is a dramatic increase in lost and frightened animals due to the sounds of fireworks. If you lose or find a pet, report it immediately to your local animal shelter.

If you know that your pet is afraid of fireworks or thunder, now is the time to consult a veterinarian about options. When a pet runs away in fear, they can get disoriented and/or injured. Local veterinary clinics report an increase in injuries caused by dogs hit by cars or trying to escape.

The HSCO would like to offer the following tips to have a safe Fourth of July for your pet:

Current identification tags on your pet(s) ensures a safe and quick return. No ID tag? Write phone number on collar with permanent marker. Immediately report lost and found animals to the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541-382-3537.

Keep your pet(s) inside the home in a safe area or in a crate . Leave music or a television playing if left alone. Your companionship helps keep them calm.

Consider getting away from the fireworks to a quiet area in the mountains or desert.

If your dog or cat is extremely fearful, consult your veterinarian before the fireworks begins.

Never leave pets outside unattended , even in a fenced yard or on a tether. Dogs may chew through their tether, escape and become lost or become entangled in the tie-out, putting your dog at risk of injury or death.

Do not take your pet to fireworks displays . The noise, sights and sounds are frightening.

Keep pets away from all fireworks to prevent burns, hearing loss or eye damage. Safely dispose of spent fireworks. If eaten, they may cause digestive problems.

Resist the urge to take your dog to Fourth of July celebrations where it will be too hot to leave your dog in the car and your dog may not be welcome.

4 th of July gatherings can be stressful for a pet. Doors and gates left open allow pets to escape.

If you plan to go away for the weekend, identify your animal( s) with the phone number of the pet sitter or kennel. Make sure a pet sitter reports and reclaims your pet immediately at the Humane Society if lost.

Keep your veterinarian's and the emergency clinic's phone numbers handy in case of an emergency.

Immediately report lost and found animals to your local Humane Society. Visit the animal shelter and view stray pets at the Bend shelter on-line at hsco.org. Shelter space is limited during this busy holiday, so quickly reclaim your pet.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon rents crates for only $5 a month to keep our pet safe and secure and sells Thundershirts, custom pet ID tags and provides free temporary tags.

For information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382.3537 or visit hsco.org. The Bend shelter is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5:30pm and closed to the public on the 4th of July. HSCO is located just south of Reed Market on 27th Street.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals. Learn more about HSCO by visiting hsco.org.

