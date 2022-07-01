5 Common Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Hiring a Virtual Assistant

Image Source: Pixabay

Entrepreneurs have a lot on their plate, so they often have to hire an assistant. Some entrepreneurs will prefer a physical assistant who is around or near them.

There are many benefits to hiring a virtual assistant online, but it is just like hiring a physical assistant; only the former will be working remotely. Virtual assistants will often perform minuscule and mundane tasks; hence entrepreneurs often do not give them the due consideration necessary.

The following are common mistakes entrepreneurs make when hiring a virtual assistant:

Failure To Establish Why They Need A Virtual Assistant

One of the most common and fundamental mistakes business owners make when hiring a virtual assistant is identifying why they need one. Entrepreneurs should not simply hire a virtual assistant because they need various tasks handled.

They need to establish the tasks that take time away from more vital tasks and get a virtual assistant to handle them. Careful deliberation is essential in the case of administrative assistants . Entrepreneurs should plan their hiring of an assistant and ensure it aligns with their business goals. A poorly chosen virtual assistant will end up being more trouble than they are worth.

Not Being Ready To Work With A Remote Employee

Working with someone you have physical access to is completely different from working with someone you never see. Some entrepreneurs make the mistake of hiring virtual assistants when they are not ready to manage a remote worker . Entrepreneurs should ensure they choose remote workers who can adjust to their schedules.

The entrepreneurs should review their current hours, business process, and activities which they should present to virtual assistants before hiring them. Entrepreneurs should talk to other entrepreneurs about their experiences with remote workers to know what they should expect.

Absence Of A Qualifying System

Virtual assistants will do their best to write a glowing resume that will capture the attention of business owners and get them the interview that will get them the job. However, as an entrepreneur, judging a virtual assistant based on their resume alone is one of the gravest mistakes you can make.

A CV is an essential first step, but you should have fully structured qualifying criteria by which you choose a virtual assistant. Your qualifying system may involve a preliminary interview, basic skills test, technical skills test, and behavioral profiling. Only by having a conclusive system can you effectively judge a virtual assistant as an entrepreneur.

Lack Of Communication

Most entrepreneurs think that the biggest challenge they will face when hiring a virtual assistant is the lack of communication. Time zone differences and a lack of proximity are two prevalent excuses you will typically hear entrepreneurs use for failure to hire virtual assistants. However, nothing could be farther from the truth.

The point should be to hire a qualified and competent VA. With modern digital communication technology, you can always reach a virtual assistant. Nothing has to disrupt communication, and in fact, technology can improve communication skills . Entrepreneurs should improve their communication skills, and working with a remote VA should be successful.

Not Being Specific Enough About What They Need

Another grave mistake entrepreneurs make is hiring VAs to perform only one or too many tasks. Before hiring a virtual assistant, entrepreneurs should get crystal clear on the scope of the VA’s work. It would be best if you wrote a vivid job description outlining the VA’s duties when hiring a VA .

The description should cover long-term duties as well as daily responsibilities, so there can be no confusion once they start working for you. The more specific you are about the VA’s duties, the better the working relationship should be.

Entrepreneurs make many substantial mistakes when hiring virtual assistants. They often cite a lack of communication, do not have a qualifying system, aren’t ready to work with a remote employee, do not know precisely why they need a VA, and are not specific about what they need. If entrepreneurs avoid the above mistakes, they have a good chance of finding a worthy VA.