5 Common Types of Conveyors and Their Applications

Conveyors are a critical component of many industrial processes, providing an effective way to transport goods, materials, and other items from one location to another. Their efficiency and effectiveness make them a popular choice for many applications and industries. As a result, there are a variety of conveyors available, each designed with specific applications in mind.

In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at five of the most common types of conveyors and their various applications, as shared with us by industry leaders from Fluent Conveyors . With this knowledge, you’ll be better equipped to decide which type of conveyor is right for your specific needs.

1. Chain Conveyors – Used for transporting heavy loads

Chain conveyors are a great option for transporting heavy loads quickly and easily. They are a type of roller conveyor, and consist of two or more powered strands of chains, moving over sprockets. Chain conveyors are especially useful for moving bulky items, such as boxes and crates, due to the sturdy construction of the chain and the support of the rollers. They can also be used to carry items up inclines, and they typically require less space than belt conveyors of similar capacity. Chain conveyors are used in many industries, including warehousing, manufacturing, and food processing.

2. Roller Conveyors – Ideal for medium to heavy loads

Roller conveyors are an ideal solution for medium to heavy loads, such as bricks, and other construction materials. They can also be used to transport goods in a warehouse setting and for many other applications. Roller conveyors are powered by a motorized roller that propels the conveyor forward, allowing items to be transported quickly, easily, and safely. The rollers are often adjustable, allowing for different speeds and lengths to be used based on the application. Due to their versatility, roller conveyors are commonly found in many industries.

3. Wheel Conveyors – Suited for transporting light to medium loads

Suited for transporting light to medium loads, wheel conveyors are usually used in applications such as factory-to-storage, factory-to-shipment, and assembly-line transport. These conveyors come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with different wheel configurations and pitch diameters, allowing them to be custom-tailored to fit the needs of the user. They are often used in combination with other conveyor types, such as roller conveyors, to increase their flexibility and effectiveness.

4. Pneumatic Conveyors – Used for moving delicate items

Pneumatic conveyors are ideal for transferring materials over long distances, as they use air pressure to push the materials through a pipe. They are suitable for transferring a wide range of materials, including food products, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Pneumatic conveyors are often used in industries such as food processing, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

5. Belt Conveyors – Designed for transporting large and bulky items

Belt conveyors are a highly reliable and cost-effective method of transporting large and bulky items in a variety of settings. They are comprised of an endless loop of material that is powered by either a motor or a pulley system. As the belt is driven, it creates friction and moves items along the belt. Belt conveyors can be used for many applications, including transporting materials between two points, conveying materials in an industrial factory, and loading and unloading items from a truck. They are durable, low maintenance, and can be used to transport items of varying weights and sizes.

In conclusion, conveyors are an essential part of many industries, from manufacturing to waste management. Whether you need to move heavy products, convey fragile items, or sort items quickly, there is a conveyor system that can meet your needs. Different types of conveyors offer different solutions for your material handling needs, so it is important to select the right type for your application. With the right conveyor system, you can maximize efficiency and productivity in your operations.