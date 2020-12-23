5 Great Career Paths You Can Pursue Without a College Degree

Photo Credit: Campaign Creators (Unsplash)

The decision of whether or not to pursue a tertiary education is a tough call. With the rising cost of college tuition fees, it’s understandable that many young people these days are thinking twice before committing to further education. Although the financial implications of pursuing a university education can seem overwhelming, this should not be the sole consideration when making decisions about your future. It’s important to bear in mind that sitting in lecture halls, writing long essays, and reading endless academic articles isn’t for everybody. In fact, there are many people who learn more effectively through practical courses.

Despite the benefits of education, there are several great, well-paying jobs that one can do without a college degree. Here are just a few worth considering before making a final decision about whether or not to go to college.

Web Developer

Do you love technology and have a good eye for design? A career in web development might be your next step. Web developers are tasked with creating the look and feel of a website. While some companies require candidates to have an associate degree of some sort, there are also many firms that will hire those with an aptitude as long as they have a high school diploma, at least for an entry-level position.

Mediator

If you’ve always been fascinated by courtroom dramas and the legal field in general but don’t think you have the staying power to pour over legal statutes at law school. Have you considered a career in mediation? While mediators can’t make legally binding decisions, they do have a role to play in encouraging cooperation in various legal disputes. If you are less adversarial and more diplomatic in nature, this might be an excellent career path worth exploring. Invest some time learning how to become a mediator without a law degree , as it might be the best career decision you ever make.

Language Teacher

If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that the future is online . Do you have language skills? Perhaps you were raised in a bilingual household. Language teaching could be a great career option for you. You don’t necessarily need a formal qualification to teach adults, and there are many affordable online courses that can give you the boost you need. Not only will being a language teacher allow you to work online, but you can also use it as an opportunity to travel and see the world.

These are just three of the many examples of excellent career opportunities one can pursue without a degree. Consider whether you need to start stressing about student loans or whether it’s better for you to join the workforce right away. Perhaps you already possess the skills necessary for your dream job and don’t need to invest in further education? It is important to realize the university isn’t the only option out there and that it isn’t the best path for everyone. Do your research and make the right decision for you.