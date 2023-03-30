5 Most Exciting Gaming Technology Trends in 2023

The gaming industry is undergoing major changes due to various advanced technologies that are affecting the way gamers play and perceive games. Artificial intelligence, IoT, and blockchain in games are improving the player experience and giving them more control over in-game digital assets.

Graphics like Real World

It isn’t a secret that the gaming industry has succeeded in creating the most impressive graphics since game creation. Looking at the game’s history, we can clearly observe how the graphics grew from 256 standard colors to more than 60 000 color shades. And this is just the beginning of the gaming era.

A significant milestone in the development of computer graphics was the emergence of three-dimensional space in games. But early computers were not powerful enough to render full-fledged models, so the developers went to different tricks.

It is worth noting that the difficulty of implementing real-world graphics is also greatly eased by game engines that are becoming easier to use. Previously, the creation of such graphics required a lot of programming. But nowadays the integration of game engines has made game development less technical because they provide complete resource packages that simplify practices that once required years of learning and refinement.

Nowadays, there are a lot of various studios proposing their services as game art outsourcing to improve the possible graphics of a game. And graphics is a key element that grabs the user’s attention even before starting to play the game.

Generative Artificial Intelligence

A few years ago, the use of artificial intelligence seemed possible only in fiction. However, thanks to technological progress, Artificial Intelligence is beginning to penetrate different areas and markets around the world.

By 2023, generative artificial intelligence, or generative AI, promises to take a leading position in innovation through the introduction of algorithms to create digital objects or digital twins.

The goal of this generative technology is to create synthetic data that are still learning manufacturing and training procedures so that errors and failures can be reduced when automating prototyping processes.

Services in Games

Presently, gaming startups have adopted a games-as-a-service (GaaS) model, where games are provided as a continuous service via the internet, instead of a one-time purchase. This approach enables game developers to offer players a steady stream of new content and updates, thereby enhancing the gameplay experience and increasing playtime. Additionally, the GaaS model provides a stable income stream for game developers. To attract more players, many game studios have adopted free-to-play and subscription models, where players can make in-game purchases to accelerate their progress and boost their numbers.

For example, Drop-In Gaming, a US-based startup, is developing a games-as-a-service platform that enables players to compete in matches, tournaments, and bracket play to win cash prizes. The platform offers both free and paid tournaments and also hosts partner tournaments. Moreover, the startup operates a gaming marketplace where gamers can purchase gaming accessories. This platform allows game developers and companies to reach a vast audience with their games.

Another startup, Edifyq, based in the UK, offers a games-as-a-service platform that includes a tournament system where players can either join existing tournaments or create their own. Additionally, the startup has developed its own cryptocurrency for in-game transactions, and tournaments are managed using smart contracts. These tournaments are validated and powered by a mining process that the gaming community can participate in for profit. This decentralized gaming platform helps game companies and studios expand their reach and retain players.

New World in VR

The VR games sector is rapidly expanding and is projected to continue growing, with experts predicting the number of annual VR game installations to almost double by the end of 2024 (reaching 46 million), and the market revenue to increase from $1.8 billion to $3.2 billion. This surge in popularity can be attributed to the declining prices of VR headsets, which have made them more accessible to gamers.

It is worth noting that VR technology is not limited to gaming alone, but is also being utilized in healthcare, education, engineering, and other fields. The industry is actively introducing new innovations in areas such as motion tracking in space, haptic feedback, and surround sound. Beyond the development of game content and user experience, VR technologies are gradually integrating metaverses into our daily lives.

Universe in Games

The term “Metaverse” has gained popularity since Facebook Inc. changed its name to Meta, but the idea of a digital parallel reality is not new and has been discussed in both academic circles and fiction for decades. In the world of gaming, the concept of the metaverse has existed for a long time, particularly with the rise of massively multiplayer online games (MMOs), where players could assume different roles in new worlds. The use of marketing within games, like World of Warcraft, has also contributed to the spread of these virtual environments. Virtual reality technologies have come a long way since the days of Virtual Boy, and now modern graphics can provide an immersive experience that transcends space and time. The addition of augmented reality, like in Pokemon Go, has further pushed the boundaries of the metaverse. This convergence of virtual and real-world elements creates a fully connected and metaphysical process where the actions taken in a game can have real-world implications. This evolution of gaming technology is linked to human creativity and the constant process of intellectual growth. In the future, virtual environments will become even more integrated into our daily lives, and avatars and usernames will hold as much importance as our physical appearances and real names.