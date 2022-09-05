5 Reasons Why Welding Is a Great Career Choice

When looking into a career as a welder, do not forget to do thorough research into which type of welding process is best to get started with.

Along with this idea, you will also ask questions like ‘How much money does welding make?’ ‘Does it offer a lot of opportunities?’ ‘Is it a great career choice?’ All these questions are valid and are worth looking into. And like every choice in life, there’s always a good side and bad side that comes with it.

Welding is one of the most challenging yet rewarding occupations. It involves a certain level of training and experience to become a skilled welder. In this article, we will help you see the light in welding and why a welding career is a great choice!

#1: Requires No Certification

By “certification,” we mean the educational background you have. Unlike many other jobs with similar pay, welding does not require a degree in college. Employers in the welding industry will never ask for a college degree.

You will gain all the welding skills and experience on the welding job. But, it is different from underwater welding. The requirements to be an underwater welder include a broad range of skills, including welding skills, surface welder skills as well as commercial diving skills.

#2: Pays Well

While most jobs that do not require a college degree often pay poorly, welding is an exception! Because of the skills, knowledge, and hazardous conditions welding entails, welding jobs pay very well. Sure, it won’t make you Elon Musk kind of millionaire anytime soon, but welding is far superior to many other jobs out there.

A welder earns an average salary of $33,000 to $52,000 a year. The pay raises more the longer you stay in the field. An experienced welder can earn much from $50,000 and all the way up to $500,000 annually if they get into the extremes like underwater welding. While you won’t get rich overnight as an entry-level welder, sparkling opportunities await!

#3: Highly In-demand

Wherever you go, you will see the need for welders. There are a lot of states and countries across the globe that need more welders than are available. This makes welding a great choice of career, as you will never run out of work opportunities, but only if you have a good work ethic .

If this sounds good to you, now is the time to get proper training and enter the growing welding industry!

God forbid if World War III comes, there is a high probability that most people will lose their jobs while welders can carry on with their jobs. That is precisely what happened in WWII. But, let’s hope it won’t happen again.

#4: Travel Opportunities

If finding out how much welders make gets your full attention as you read on, then this next reason will surely give you more reason to start training those skills. If you want to travel to different places and experience their interesting cultures, all while still earning an incredible amount of income, then welding might be perfect for you.

The welding processes you learned can be applied anywhere around the world. As the demand for skilled welders increasingly grows in most countries, it is easy to land a welding job abroad. This is also a great way to broaden your range in welding. There could be projects abroad you never thought you could work on in your country.

#5: Diversity Within the Industry

The welding industry is one of the most diverse industries in the world, and we cannot emphasize that enough. You can learn how to weld a wide range of metals depending on the type of metal you choose.

If you think about it, there seems to be endless type of projects you will get to experience. To experience such incredible diversity, you will only have to work for a few different welding companies in a lifetime.

Variety in things keeps them very interesting, while the familiarity of the weld is still there for ease of learning. Yes, repetition is the key to learning and understanding, but too much repetition can easily become boring. With welding, you can become great at your job with the repetition of welds while still enjoying a vast range of diversity in your work.

Bottomline

There are so many jobs out there that lack diversity and are just a total dead-end when it comes to working opportunities! The desire to make a handsome paycheck while doing something interesting and engaging makes welding a better career choice, don’t you think?

Welding as a career can be challenging, but it is also rewarding and satisfying. If you are eager to learn to weld, you may want to ask experienced welders to train you, so you can prepare for your welding career path!