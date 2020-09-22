5 Rules for Building a Strong Team with Remote Workers

Thanks to COVID-19, most businesses have learned how to function remotely, and this means building a strong but independent team to keep the business running from the comfort of home. Many businesses found that they simply didn’t have what it takes to survive such a transition, and are now in the throes of foreclosure, bankruptcy, and permanent closure.

In this guide, we’ll cover some of the best ways to build a strong team with remote workers. Whether you’re new to remote work, or your business has always used remote teams, these tips can help you solidify bonds and make your team stronger than ever; strong enough even to outlast the COVID crisis and come out clean on the other side. Let’s get started.

1. Frequent, High-Quality Communication

Communication is the key to just about any relationship. Respect is born and nurtured through communication, professionalism and loyalty depend on it, and your remote team will wither on the vine without it. But it’s not enough to just communicate frequently; your organization must engage in high-quality communication to thrive.

What is high-quality communication? It’s effective, efficient, and doesn’t leave anything to the imagination. When you’re setting boundaries, expectations, or deadlines for team members, there’s no room for speculation or guesswork. You need to be as thorough and detailed as possible so that everyone on the team fully understands their role and what’s expected of them.

If you don’t communicate well, it’s time to learn how to do so. Great leaders and teams only got where they are today because they communicate well. You can send dozens of emails per day, but if none of them are effective at relaying your message, you’re just wasting your time.

Here’s more information on improving your communication skills.

2. Your Team Should Have Good Tools At Their Disposal

A team is only as good as the tools it has available to it, and vice-versa. You can have a well-educated, talented, punctual, and detail-oriented team, but without the right tools at their disposal, they’ll never reach their full potential. Tools like conference calling services from Vast Conference , GSuite from Google , and other professional software can help keep your remote team connected, concentrated, and allow you to better manage projects and team members.

Let’s say you’re a software development company using outdated software. You’ve been putting off buying the new stuff, because it’s expensive; but the team is truly being inhibited by the limits of your old software. What’s the best option here? Continue allowing the team to use outdated tools, or update your software so they can reach their full potential?

We’d like to think the answer is pretty straightforward. Give your remote team the tools they need to excel, and you’ll notice a certain quality to their work that simply can’t be matched.

3. Make Time For Team Members

As the team leader, you have a much greater responsibility than just ensuring projects are completed on time and meet their requirements. You’re also partially responsible for the professional development of your team and for each team member’s success in the organization. That’s why it’s so important to make yourself available to team members for one-on-one discussions or questions.

When teams feel they can talk safely with their leadership, it increases not only their overall trust in the leader, team, and organization, but it can also increase their loyalty and drive. Problems will inevitably arise while your team is working remotely, and it’s important that you’re there to help solve them. Set aside time for digital office hours for your team members or provide a one-on-one chat channel between you and your team to discuss any problems or concerns.

4. Watch Your Competitors

Your competition has a lot more to offer than just…well, good competition. Inside the competitors’ organizations lies the secret to a more streamlined and successful team and business. If your competitors’ teams are outperforming your own, it’s time to buckle down and do some research to learn why. What does the competition have that you don’t? What do they do differently? How does their team communicate with one another?

Pay attention to the tools the competitors’ teams have at their disposal, as well. It might be well past time for an upgrade on your end in order to keep yourself relevant and your team functional.

5. Set Team Goals

A team should not only be working together to complete deadlines, but also to reach goals together . A team should have short and long-term professional goals, just as each individual team member should have. These goals give everyone something to work toward and take pride in once they’ve achieved them.

A team that grows together will achieve much greater things and will develop a special bond that sets them apart from the competition. When your team bonds well, trusts one another, and has a common set of goals, their performance will peak.

The Bottom Line

Remote work is becoming something of a norm during the COVID era, and there’s a good chance it’ll remain once COVID is gone. Businesses have found that remote work increases productivity, reduces costs, and keeps everyone safe. But without good teamwork, none of that would matter. Focus on improving your team’s communication and bonding for a world-class remote team that can take your business to new heights.