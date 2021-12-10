5 things to know before going on a Business trip in Portugal

Food and Drinks

One of the many great things in Portugal is that its food and drinks are very inexpensive. In addition, these products are usually of very high quality, rarely processed, and stuffed with nutrients. Make sure you always order something that has local products in it. Fresh seafood and fish are everywhere, and you won’t be disappointed by them.

Additionally, cheese, pork, and wine are also excellent all across the country. Beer and other alcoholic beverages are easily accessible, and you can be sure that they are strong and tasty!

Starters are not Free

You will probably spend some time in restaurants having lunch with your colleagues. It is important to know that starters are usually not free in Portugal. Whether you can a selection of seafood or just a simple bowl of olives, they will be calculated in the total cost. Everything is added to your bill, which might not be common in your homeland.

Still, these are usually cheap, so you won’t be wasting a ton of money on it. Also, if you don’t want what the waiter brings you, you can just say ‘no thanks’ to avoid paying for it.

Bring your IDP

A business trip usually requires renting a car, in order to get to meetings and events. This is why you will need to bring your International Driving Permit with you to the country. You can check the websites by AAA or AATA to see what international license Portugal requires specifically. Usually, most European countries require just the regular IDP.

Operating a vehicle without this permit can result in serious financial consequences, so it is generally recommended not to leave the country without it.

Booking is Relatively Cheap

You can end up renting a house with a private pool for a surprisingly cheap price. In fact, it can cost you up 30% less than renting a room in a luxury hotel. These houses usually have multiple bedrooms, patios overlooking the ocean, gardens, and all the necessary technology you need to make your stay more enjoyable.

A house like this could end up costing you about $250 per night, which is next to nothing comparing the prices in some hotels. Therefore, if you like freedom and privacy, it is generally recommended to go with this option.

Business Hours

You have to be aware of the business hours in the country, especially if you’re staying outside the main cities. Many tourist offices, museums, restaurants, shops, and even cafes can have very strange working hours. Some may open very late during the day, while others close fairly early. This can impact your plans and business meetings, so it is recommended to watch out for the working hours.

Also, opening hours can be dictated by bad weather. Some businesses may choose to close for the day if it seems too quiet. It is an unpredictable environment so factor all this into your travel plans while visiting Portugal.