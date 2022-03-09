5 Things To Look for When Choosing A Translation Agency for Your Business

Running your own business can mean interacting with clients, customers, and suppliers all over the world and from many different backgrounds, whether that’s face-to-face, remotely, or over the phone. Maybe you need someone to interpret your online content for you or on product packaging? Using a translation agency means that you can communicate clearly and at the highest standard, no matter what. When choosing to use a translation agency for your business, there are a few things that you should look out for, and we’ll take a closer look at them below.

Languages available

When choosing an agency to suit your business, you should ensure that they communicate with you in English primarily. This helps with clarity not only when it comes to entering into an agreement and communicating your needs to them, but also, they must understand what you need to be translated. When researching a translation agency, making sure they can offer the languages you need to communicate in is essential. You could make a list of what you need your translators to achieve so that you can make sure you’re choosing the best option for your business.

Attention to detail

It is important when translating to pay attention to every little detail, as small mistakes could mean big misunderstandings. Using native speakers can help with this. For your information and messaging to be effective, it needs to be translated with the people that will be reading or hearing it in mind. Cultural differences and localisation make a huge difference when it comes to correctly translating content. Native speakers can ensure a high level of language and knowledge of the people and culture they are translating to.

Human translation

Although there are ways to utilise machine translation in business nowadays, it is best to opt for human translation. This is preferred as choosing a native speaker to translate for you, means that it becomes less likely mistakes will be made. Machine translation may save you money but will not necessarily give you the best service. It can also not be localised so runs the risk of communicating information incorrectly and being detrimental to your business’s reputation. Using human translation means that you can discuss your needs with a real person and adapt your translation needs as necessary.

Reviews and testimonials

Researching before you make your decision is essential. The internet is great for allowing us to read the opinions of others when it comes to using translation companies or platforms. You can gain an insight into how they operate, the services they offer, and the quality of translation they provide by reading case studies and reviews written by others to help you make your decision.

Telephone and video interpreting

If your business mainly operates remotely, you should make sure that the agency that you choose has an option for remote translation. The way businesses operate has changed over the last couple of years, with face-to-face meetings becoming impossible. Choosing remote translation means that you have a way of communicating clearly and precisely, over the phone or on a video call.