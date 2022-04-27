5 Tips for High School Students Planning a Business Career

Just because you’re still in high school doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on a successful business career. In fact, this is the time when you lay the groundwork for a successful four years in college, which in turn will lead to a great first job. The tips below can help you get ready.

Your Classes and Grades

The better your grades, the more flexibility you’ll have in where you go to school. Going to a top school and studying one of the most in demand college majors can mean making important connections that last you throughout your career, so work on getting good grades. Try to take a wide variety of classes that will leave you with strengths in a number of areas. Having both strong communication and strong math skills will serve you well. If you are interested in international business, you may want to study a language. While English is often the common language in these settings, knowing another language can give you an edge.

Extracurricular Activities

If you can fit in extracurricular activities, joining clubs, playing sports, or even having a part-time job can help you develop leadership abilities. These kinds of activities will also look good on your college application. If you already know what sector of the business world you want to work in, your school might have an organization specifically for that. Volunteer work is another way to get some experience.

Other Programs

There are a number of summer and other types of programs aimed at high school students that may focus on your particular areas of interest. Some prestigious colleges offer summer programs for students, and there are also programs aimed specifically at young entrepreneurs. Attending any of these is another way to set yourself apart from your peers in the application process.

Preparing for College

In your junior year, you should start looking at colleges you would like to attend and narrowing down the ones you are going to apply for. Consider the classes offered and what types of company’s students in their business program go on to work at as well as whether the school is a good cultural fit and is an environment where you want to spend several years. Arrange to take the SAT at least twice, once in your junior and once in your senior year. Also in your senior year, you need to figure out how you will pay for school. You can apply for financial aid and scholarships, and you can look to Earnest student loans. These private loans are not need-based, so you may be able to borrow more than you are eligible for in federal loans.

Start Your Own Business

One of the best ways you can learn business lessons and more about the business world in general is to start your own company. Even if you aren’t planning on being an entrepreneur, this can be an excellent experience, and it can be something as simple as a dog walking or yard care business. It will give you some experience in such things as marketing, dealing with customers, tracking your profit and expenditures, and filing your taxes. Alternately, you could enter an entrepreneurial competition for high school students.