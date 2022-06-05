5 Traits That Make A Successful Brand Mascot

Branding is perhaps the most challenging part of business growth. The immense competition in the business landscape makes it hard to set your brand apart. Moreover, your competitors always try to stay a step ahead in the marketing game. Mascot marketing can give you a winning edge as customers are more likely to remember businesses if they associate them with a human form. But a random character is seldom good enough to impress them and stay fresh in their memory. You have to create a great brand mascot your customers will love. Here are some traits that make an amazing one.

Choose a unique character

The last thing you want to encounter with mascot branding is a character that reminds people of another brand. Many marketers end up choosing a design similar to a popular one only because it looks good and resonates with the audience. But you must focus on having a unique one that sets your business and product apart. Although picking an unusual animal or character sounds risky, the gamble may pay in a big way.

Narrate a story

Marketing success boils down to a good narrative, and your mascot should do the same. Design one that replicates your vision and value as a subtle form of storytelling. For example, choose a cartoon character to target a young audience and a mature one to connect with the adult buyers. Highlight values like honesty, authenticity, service, and happiness with the design elements of the character.

Replicate your brand

Customers are more likely to connect with your mascot if they replicate your brand. Ensure the same color and make the logo a part of the design. Maintain consistency everywhere, from your Custom Mascot Costume to print ads and social media appearances. Simply speaking, the character should look the same everywhere, and every time the audiences spot it. Consistency leads to a memorable presence that customers remember wherever they see your mascot.

Name it smartly

The name of your mascot is another factor that can set it apart. Remember to name it in the first place because customers cannot develop a connection unless they can address a character by a name. Think creatively while deciding a name. You may name it after the founder, find a rhyming one for your brand, or pick a fun one that is easy to recall for the customers.

Add a human touch

You may choose an animal, a cartoon, or a fictional character for your brand mascot. But remember to add a human touch to its design. It need not be in human form, but consider exaggerating features like ears, eyes, teeth, or hands. Prominent features enhance the visibility of the mascot even in crowded events and retail spaces. You can use animation to make it more eye-catching. Adding a human touch requires stepping into the shoes of your target audience and thinking the way they think.

The success of your brand’s mascot boils down to a creative design that resonates with the customers. Follow these simple tips to create one your customers love.