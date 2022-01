The New Year is finally here and we are in the process of finding nonprofits that would like to take advantage of the 50/50 raffle the Chamber Ambassadors do at Coffee Clatter every Friday.

The Ambassadors raise money up to $300 for each nonprofit selected.

Click the link below for the application or contact Amanda Joe at 541-923-5191 or email events@visitredmondoregon.com if you’d like to enter your nonprofit.

visitredmondoregon.com