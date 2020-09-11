6 Advantages of Using a Predictive Dialer for Outbound Call Centers

Every business today operates a call center of varying scope and capacity. Providing support for customers using different channels is a critical aspect that supports marketing and advertising efforts.

Over the years, customer service has evolved significantly with the help of technology. These days, companies take advantage of tools that help improve performance and increase customer satisfaction. One example is a predictive dialer, which is helpful for support centers that make outbound sales calls. This article discusses the advantages of using this tool and how it can revolutionize your company’s call center.

Assigns calls intelligently

It makes a big difference in conversion and productivity if calls are assigned intelligently. Instead of using printed sheets containing leads, a predictive dialer eliminates issues with guesswork and duplicate numbers by making sure that completed calls get removed from the list. Another advantage of an intelligent call assignment is how the tool automatically dials the next number and cues it up for the agent.

The Perfect Tool for Both Outbound and Inbound Call Centers

Using an intelligent dialer isn’t only for outbound calling. Since most call centers combine outbound and inbound support, using a system that automatically puts the call on cue to the next available agent increases efficiency, and prevents instances of customers being left on hold.

Improve Company Compliance

Call centers are heavily regulated to ensure that outbound calls don’t expose consumers to scams and privacy issues. However, legitimate businesses are often allowed to operate and make phone calls to verified sales leads. Nevertheless, calling a blocked number is still a violation of these regulations. And if you rely on a spreadsheet to update blocked numbers, there’s a bigger chance of making a mistake where an agent ends up dialing a blocked phone number.

Using a predictive dial tool, on the other hand, eliminates human error from the equation. The tool can access an updated and precise database that excludes all blocked numbers. This will significantly improve performance and ensure that your company avoids paying hefty fines for violations.

Reduce Operational Cost

Improving your call center’s infrastructure will cost money. It’s challenging for a company that doesn’t make much through outbound calls to employ new technology to improve performance. Fortunately, using a predictive dialing tool won’t cost as much as overhauling the entire hardware and software system. You can use one that’s cloud-based as it can work with an existing network with a few tweaks here and there.

Enhance agent efficiency

Repetitive tasks can lower agent productivity. If your agents still use outdated tools to search for leads, then it’s time to consider upgrading to a predictive dialer. Even a few seconds spent searching and dialing numbers manually can add up to a lot of lost time throughout a day. Using a predictive dialer means the tool will automatically access and dial numbers from a database, making it more efficient.

Allows integration with other CRM tools

The right predictive dialer should be enabled for CRM integration. By integrating different tools used for customer support, you and your team of agents will have better visibility over data and information crucial to compliance and performance monitoring.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/kN_kViDchA0