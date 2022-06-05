6 Unique Features of an Android Phone

We live in a world where smartphones are a basic need. They help us connect with people worldwide, manage daily activities, and attend work meetings and classes. Therefore, you need a phone to enable you to accomplish all your duties with ease and convenience. Android gadgets can help achieve this goal effectively. Their unique features facilitate having a better experience in using your phone. Let us discuss some of the things that make android phones exceptional.

Display Zooming

Most phones can zoom in on photos or add the letters’ font size to help you see better. However, for Android phones, you can zoom anywhere on the screen. This enables you to read icons clearly and locate what you want on your gadget. This is a great plus for those with eye problems and who need larger images and letters to operate the phone at a comfortable distance. With this feature, you can say goodbye to holding your phone too close to your eyes.

Syncing Calendars

Managers need to plan the work schedule for the staff and share it with the rest of the team. This task can be daunting without the proper resources and technology. However, android has your back. If all the employees have an android phone, you can plan your calendar and sync it with the rest of the staff, giving people access to the job schedule. The beauty of this shared calendar is that it is limited to the people you will list to receive the updates. You can also remove people from those contacts to restrict those who receive the calendar updates. As a manager, your work is now much easier. All you have to do is ensure that you have the contacts of the relevant people, and they have android smartphones.

Phone Hanging

Android users have a solution to one of the most common challenges for smartphone users. Phone hanging can cause you serious trouble, especially if it misbehaves at critical times. If you have an android gadget, you can put your phone on safe mode, and it will restart, having reduced the congestion on your phone. The decongestion will increase your phone’s speed. Restarting your phone time and again is now a thing of the past. Use safe mode and see your phone’s functioning improve in a few minutes.

Google Lens

Searching for things on Google is now better and easier with android. Apart from the standard typing and speech methods, you can now use your camera. You only need to download the google lens app and use your camera to capture the image of what you want to search on Google. You don’t need to know the name of an item to ask Google about it.

Owner’s Information

People usually lock their screen with a pin, fingerprint, password, or face lock feature to prevent unauthorized phone use. However, this may pose a challenge if your phone gets lost and no one knows to who it belongs. You can now keep the phone locked and still have your information on display in case you misplace your gadget. Have details like your name, address, and your emergency contact on the locked screen so that anyone can quickly contact you or bring it to you. The beauty of this feature is that no one will need to unlock your phone to access that critical information. This promotes privacy and phone safety.

Weighing Scale

There is a fun app accessible to android users that can help you weigh small items if you do not have a weighing machine nearby. By using the weight scale estimator, you can know the weight of things around you, such as an apple, a cup, a bottle of water, and other relatively small items. However, you should not put anything too heavy that might damage your screen. This application is useful and fun. It can also help you if you need to know an item’s weight urgently and you do not have a physical scale nearby.

Android smartphones are a great way of making life easier. You have a computer on your hands that can perform all manner of duties effectively. Depending on the make of your phone, you can access most of these features easily on your play store. Unlocking these facilities provide fun and convenience that you cannot find on other platforms. These and more features are reasons to keep exploring your phone and give yourself an upgrade.

Autobiography

Eric Reyes is a passionate thought leader having been featured in 50 distinguished online and offline platforms. His passion and knowledge in Finance and Business made him a sought-after contributor providing valuable insights to his readers. You can find him reading a book and discussing current events in his spare time.